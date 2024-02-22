10 of the Best U.S. Cities to Move to in 2024

State capitals in the United States aren’t just for politics — these locations also make great places to live. But which capitals are the most popular places people call home? Is living on the West Coast or the East Coast better? A recent WalletHub study published on February 13 compared all 50 U.S. capital cities across 48 key indicators (such as education, affordability, and quality of life) to best understand the factors that make these locations so desirable.



Austin, Texas, took first place on WalletHub’s list, with a state capital index score of 64 out of 100. The Lone Star city also scored top honors in quality of education, healthcare, and economic well-being. From its bustling live music scene to its nearly 500 public parks, you’ll never have to sacrifice the culture of a big city for easy access to the great outdoors.