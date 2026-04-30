My Long Hair Killed My Old Cordless Vacuum, so I Upgraded to This 3-in-1

The DualBrush Technology is what really excited me when it came to picking up my (and Toto’s) hair. One brush agitates and loosens that hard-to-pick-up dirt and pet hair, while a second presses against the floor to scoop it all up, including larger debris like dog kibble that most vacuums just push around. I also love the AutoAdapt Technology, which automatically senses when it hits a dirtier patch and boosts suction by up to 75%, then backs off to save battery when things are cleaner. You can literally feel and hear the suction getting stronger, and most of the time it’s on places I don’t necessarily even see anything out of the ordinary. I love that it feels like it’s working harder than me to keep my space clean.