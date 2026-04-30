My Long Hair Killed My Old Cordless Vacuum, so I Upgraded to This 3-in-1
I’ll be honest: I didn’t know what I was expecting when I unboxed the BISSELL PowerClean DualBrush 280W Cordless Vacuum. I’ve been burned by too many cordless vacuums that promise the world and deliver a sad, struggling motor. But after putting this one through its paces in my actual home — with my foster dog Toto underfoot and my long hair unfortunately woven into every fiber of the carpet and couch — I’m genuinely impressed. It’s the kind of vacuum that’ll make you wonder why other vacuums don’t work as well! If you’re in the market for a new splurge, the BISSELL PowerClean DualBrush 280W Cordless Vacuum is a smart purchase, especially because right now it’s $100 off on Amazon!
A Quick Look at the BISSELL PowerClean DualBrush Cordless Vacuum
- 280W motor
- Battery: Up to 50 mins on low to 13 min on turbo
- Weight: 7.3 lbs
- HEPA Sealed Allergen System (99.97%)
- 3-in-1: stick, handheld, high-reach
- Self-cleaning brush roll to prevent hair wrap
Design Features That Stand Out
The DualBrush Technology is what really excited me when it came to picking up my (and Toto’s) hair. One brush agitates and loosens that hard-to-pick-up dirt and pet hair, while a second presses against the floor to scoop it all up, including larger debris like dog kibble that most vacuums just push around. I also love the AutoAdapt Technology, which automatically senses when it hits a dirtier patch and boosts suction by up to 75%, then backs off to save battery when things are cleaner. You can literally feel and hear the suction getting stronger, and most of the time it’s on places I don’t necessarily even see anything out of the ordinary. I love that it feels like it’s working harder than me to keep my space clean.
The Self-Cleaning FurGuard brush roll has also been a game-changer for me. It pulls hair through grooves into the dirt bin as you vacuum, so you don’t have to stop every five minutes to pull a hairball off the brush. Finally, the Self-Standing design means it can just park itself upright — no need to play a balance game against the wall. All in all, this vacuum includes very smart and helpful features that make the chore of vacuuming much simpler!
How It Performed
Right out of the box, this vacuum felt different. It genuinely glides across both hard floors and carpet without the clunky resistance I’ve come to expect from stick vacuums. I have another model from a competitor, and the contrast is night and day. The BISSELL just moves with you instead of fighting you, and you don’t have to adjust the levels as you adjust over different floor and fabric types.
The FurFinder headlights were the first thing that made me gasp. I had vacuumed my hardwood floors a few days before, but the lights showed me I absolutely had not. Between my own long hair and Toto’s (admittedly modest) shedding, there was a whole layer of debris I had been walking past. What also surprised me was how well it picked up bigger pieces. As mentioned, I’ve been fostering a dog, and his food has left crumbs all over, not to mention the rogue piece of granola or piece of shredded cheese that falls onto the kitchen floor while I’m making dinner. Typically, I’d have to sweep those bigger pieces up before or after vacuuming, but the BISSELL picked up every crumb without hesitation.
While I haven’t had the vacuum for that long — I’ve used it about twice a week for three weeks — I haven’t had any clogging or blockages that I’ve had to stop and fix, which feels promising.
Finally, it’s quieter than I expected. Not silent, but noticeably softer than other models I’ve used. Toto disagrees and has been barking at it on principle, but I think that says more about him than the vacuum.
What we love
- Glides effortlessly on all surfaces
- Self-cleaning brush roll — no hair tangles
- FurFinder lights helps to spot incognito messes
Good to know
- Only lasted ~13 min on turbo mode (I haven't needed to use Turbo at all)
- May startle pets (or just those like Toto who are skittish)
Should YOU Buy the BISSELL PowerClean DualBrush?
If you have pets or long hair, I really do think you should just buy it. The self-cleaning brush roll and FurFinder headlights are worth the price of admission on their own, and the combination of strong suction, AutoAdapt technology, and genuine ease of use make this one of the best cordless vacuums I’ve tested for pet-heavy homes.
It’s also an excellent pick if you’ve been frustrated by cordless vacuums that feel flimsy or underpowered. At only 7.3 pounds, the BISSELL PowerClean DualBrush punches well above its weight: It’s light enough to carry up stairs, powerful enough to tackle big messes, and versatile enough to convert from floor vac to handheld in seconds.
It’s also significantly more affordable than other models in this category, even when not on sale. (But why wouldn’t you take advantage of the sale?) The only shopper who might want to pause: someone who needs marathon cleaning sessions without stopping to recharge. If that’s you, opt for the Deluxe version with the extra battery. But for most households — yes, this one is absolutely worth it.
Buy: BISSELL PowerClean DualBrush, $259.99 (originally $359.99)