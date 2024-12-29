This $10 DIY Makes Any Basic Mirror Look 3x the Price (It’s So Cute!)
If you’ve been seeing those trendy bobbin-framed mirrors all over your Pinterest and Instagram feeds, then you need to check out this simple project before you buy one. Madeline from Tulips for the Table on TikTok found a cheap way to DIY a bobbin mirror using an Amazon find and a mirror she already had at home.
“This might be one of the easiest DIYs I’ve ever done,” Madeline said in a recent video. “I love the look of these bobbin mirrors and wanted to upgrade the mirror in my bedroom to match. So I bought some wood bobbins on Amazon and then stained them using some leftover wood stain.”
She then attached the stained domes to her full-length mirror using Loctite PL 350 adhesive, although you can experiment with adhesives you already have at home if you don’t want to buy something so heavy-duty. Any kind of super glue should work, but just make sure you’re in a properly ventilated space!
“I’m super happy how it turned out,” Madeline added in the video. “It is so cute and perfect for our bedroom.”
You can pick up a pack of the same bobbins that Madeline used for just under $9 at Amazon. She mentioned in the comments that hers have a 1” diameter, but this listing has options for smaller sizes, too. You may have to do some math to figure out how many bobbins you’ll need before you buy, depending on the look you’re going for.
“Simple, yet makes a big impact,” one person commented on Madeline’s video. Another commenter said, “This is so cute! I’ve been struggling to find a mirror I like.”
This DIY project can take any mirror from boring and basic to a trendy, textured statement piece. You can even paint your bobbins a fun bold color, and either attach them to an unframed mirror or a mirror with a flat frame. No matter how you choose to bobbin-ify your mirror, you’ll end up with a one-of-a-kind piece that will add so much interest to an accent that otherwise might just fade into the background.