The New Way Designers Are Using Bobbin Details (It’ll Inspire a Full Makeover!)
A little bit of whimsy can go a long way when you’re planning on refreshing your home. And if you’re hoping to really lean into fun, unexpected details that make you do a double-take, designers are offering up a fresh take on a trendy design that’s set to dominate feeds. It all has to do with bobbin trim.
Interior designer Hirvvi Shhah from Studio Whimsy shared a few styling ideas for working bobbin trim into a space. She suggests going big around the upper perimeter of the room in lieu of crown molding — or, to frame a doorway to give it a pop of style that stands out so much more than regular trim.
Designers’ New Take on Bobbin Style
Bobbin decor has been around for hundreds of years. Although furniture with bobbin details (circular beads that are carved into solid wood) has been around in some capacity for centuries, it first became a status symbol in the 17th century. From there, its popularity ebbed and flowed; now it’s currently back on trend for those who love incorporating a bit of antique flair into their interior design.
And as detailed in the above post, bobbins aren’t just for furniture anymore. You can call on this detail to accent your space in an entirely new way with bobbin trim. Give your paneling a bit more character by adding small bobbin trim to the inner lip, like this Instagram user did.
Play with bobbins paired with wallpaper and create a unique picture rail that gives a space old-world charm with a modern twist.
Or give your doors and windows some jewelry with matching pearls around the trim and baseboard.
There are so many ways you can work bobbin details into your home’s design — and no matter which direction you choose to go, your space will feel a bit more personal and intentional (and a lot more whimsical).
So if you’re looking for that one detail to punch up a room you’re making over, give bobbin trim a try. It might just be that special sauce you’ve been looking for.
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