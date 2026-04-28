This A-List Designer Revealed 5+ IKEA Picks He Swears By — And 3 New Finds You May Have Missed

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
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Almeria, Spain. June, 1st 2023: Ikea store facade with the logo. Multinational company that designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchens and accessories.
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Excuse my French, but IKEA really is that girl — a true one-stop shop for everyone from budget-minded renters to design influencers who are looking to decorate in true style. And now we know that Bobby Berk is one of those A-listers, as the former Queer Eye star just revealed his laundry list of IKEA picks. He took to social media to share a beautifully curated list, plus a few new pieces he’s especially excited about.

“Yes, I’m a designer. Yes, I shop at IKEA. And yes, some of their stuff is genuinely great if you know what to look for,” Bobby shared in a recent Threads post. “I went through everything and picked the products that actually look good and are worth your money in 2026.”

tan sofa on pink chair

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The IKEA Decor Staples Bobby Swears By

In a blog post on his website, Bobby listed off his top 20 IKEA pieces, which include a wide variety of things from couches and shopping bags to faucets and frames. His first must-buy is the IKEA STOCKHOLM 2025 chair. He notes that it has an “elevated look and a solid wood frame and leather cushion that are built to last.”

Bobby suggests placing this chair in a dining room or breakfast nook to elevate a space. It can read both casual and formal depending on what it’s paired with.

STOCKHOLM 2025 Chair
$225
$225 at IKEA

Bobby also likes the FRYKSÅS armchair for those who want to go with a more natural, Scandi look. “It’s definitely a subtle statement piece” that can complement various aesthetics, the blog post reads. 

FRYKSÅS Armchair
$299
$299 at IKEA

For statement lighting, Bobby recommends the DEJSA table lamp, which is an IKEA bestseller. He shares he always pulls this piece thanks to its handblown glass shade; “it definitely has a high-end look,” he writes.

DEJSA Table Lamp
$90
$90 at IKEA

And a home isn’t complete without a floor-length mirror. Bobby loves the HOVET mirror because it’s simple and can either be mounted or leaned. Plus, the sleek frame is made in a range of great finishes, including black, gold, or aluminum. 

HOVET Mirror
$170
$170 at IKEA

Other new-in STOCKHOLM 2025 pieces are also Bobby Berk-approved, including the bench with pad and TV stand because these pieces are both timeless and versatile, he suggests. 

Bobby says using the bench as a coffee table is an unexpected way to style this piece — or, place it at the end of your bed (or in an entryway!) for chic seating.

STOCKHOLM 2025 Bench
$399
$399 at IKEA

You can check out the entire list of Bobby’s go-to IKEA pieces (and which pieces he says you can skip — warning to BILLY bookcase fans) on his website. As we’ve always said, IKEA isn’t just for college kids or budget renovations. It has a variety of designer-approved pieces that are definitely worth investing in!

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