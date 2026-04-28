Excuse my French, but IKEA really is that girl — a true one-stop shop for everyone from budget-minded renters to design influencers who are looking to decorate in true style. And now we know that Bobby Berk is one of those A-listers, as the former Queer Eye star just revealed his laundry list of IKEA picks. He took to social media to share a beautifully curated list, plus a few new pieces he’s especially excited about.