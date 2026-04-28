This A-List Designer Revealed 5+ IKEA Picks He Swears By — And 3 New Finds You May Have Missed
Excuse my French, but IKEA really is that girl — a true one-stop shop for everyone from budget-minded renters to design influencers who are looking to decorate in true style. And now we know that Bobby Berk is one of those A-listers, as the former Queer Eye star just revealed his laundry list of IKEA picks. He took to social media to share a beautifully curated list, plus a few new pieces he’s especially excited about.
“Yes, I’m a designer. Yes, I shop at IKEA. And yes, some of their stuff is genuinely great if you know what to look for,” Bobby shared in a recent Threads post. “I went through everything and picked the products that actually look good and are worth your money in 2026.”
The IKEA Decor Staples Bobby Swears By
In a blog post on his website, Bobby listed off his top 20 IKEA pieces, which include a wide variety of things from couches and shopping bags to faucets and frames. His first must-buy is the IKEA STOCKHOLM 2025 chair. He notes that it has an “elevated look and a solid wood frame and leather cushion that are built to last.”
Bobby suggests placing this chair in a dining room or breakfast nook to elevate a space. It can read both casual and formal depending on what it’s paired with.
Bobby also likes the FRYKSÅS armchair for those who want to go with a more natural, Scandi look. “It’s definitely a subtle statement piece” that can complement various aesthetics, the blog post reads.
For statement lighting, Bobby recommends the DEJSA table lamp, which is an IKEA bestseller. He shares he always pulls this piece thanks to its handblown glass shade; “it definitely has a high-end look,” he writes.
And a home isn’t complete without a floor-length mirror. Bobby loves the HOVET mirror because it’s simple and can either be mounted or leaned. Plus, the sleek frame is made in a range of great finishes, including black, gold, or aluminum.
Other new-in STOCKHOLM 2025 pieces are also Bobby Berk-approved, including the bench with pad and TV stand because these pieces are both timeless and versatile, he suggests.
Bobby says using the bench as a coffee table is an unexpected way to style this piece — or, place it at the end of your bed (or in an entryway!) for chic seating.
You can check out the entire list of Bobby’s go-to IKEA pieces (and which pieces he says you can skip — warning to BILLY bookcase fans) on his website. As we’ve always said, IKEA isn’t just for college kids or budget renovations. It has a variety of designer-approved pieces that are definitely worth investing in!
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