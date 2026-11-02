This 4x Sold-Out LEGO x The Bouqs Co. Set Is Back for the Holidays (Grab It Before It Sells Out Again!)

LJ SmelkerAssociate Editor, Home Projects
LJ SmelkerAssociate Editor, Home Projects
I'm originally from a small beach town in West Michigan, but I moved to NYC for college where I got my BS in Fashion Media from LIM College. Brooklyn is now my permanent home, where I love exploring celiac-friendly cafes or bakeries, and I’m constantly reading and bringing my…read more
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Lego flower bouquet.
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Credit: Lego

My parents are always the hardest to shop for around the holidays because, as they always say, they have everything they need. But when I saw that the Bouqs Co. x LEGO Botanicals collection was back with another limited-edition collab just in time for the holiday gifting season, I immediately knew this would be the perfect gift for them. 

Each purchase includes a LEGO bouquet of red roses and baby’s breath that lasts forever, and a farm-fresh bouquet of Bouqs Co.’s signature Very Merry bouquet that you can enjoy now. Preorders are open, and you can schedule the bouquets’ delivery between December 1st and December 29th. But this collab has sold out four times already, so even with a month before delivery, don’t wait!

LEGO® Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Gift Set
$159
$159 at The Bouqs Co.

What Is the Bouqs Co. x LEGO Botanicals Bouquet of Roses?

The Bouqs Co. x LEGO Botanicals collection has had four previous releases, and it sells out every time. Previous collabs offered multiple bouquet choices, but this time it’s a classic rose bouquet pairing for $159. I recommend you preorder now and schedule your delivery for any date between December 1st and the 29th for a stress-free gifting experience. For extra savings, you can also start a Bouq Co. subscription that will save you 30% and get you free shipping!

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Credit: Megan Gray

Why You’ll Love the Bouqs Co. x LEGO Botanicals Bouquet of Roses

The Bouqs Co. x LEGO Botanicals collection is the gift that keeps on giving! It’s perfect for my parents because my mom will love the farm-fresh roses, but both my mom and dad will enjoy creating the LEGO set together. Senior Shopping Writer Megan also received the latest LEGO x Bouqs collab and says, “The bouquet of roses was so fresh and vibrant, right out of the box. In fact, when the package arrived, I didn’t have time to open it, and it stayed unopened for hours — and still looked great! I love that I can also add some LEGO flowers to the bouquet for a new look.”

Buy: The Bouqs Co. x LEGO Botanicals Bouquet of Roses

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