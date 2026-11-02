The Bouqs Co. x LEGO Botanicals collection is the gift that keeps on giving! It’s perfect for my parents because my mom will love the farm-fresh roses, but both my mom and dad will enjoy creating the LEGO set together. Senior Shopping Writer Megan also received the latest LEGO x Bouqs collab and says, “The bouquet of roses was so fresh and vibrant, right out of the box. In fact, when the package arrived, I didn’t have time to open it, and it stayed unopened for hours — and still looked great! I love that I can also add some LEGO flowers to the bouquet for a new look.”