Newsletters

10 Cozy Rugs That’ll Refresh Your Space for 2024 — And They’re Up to 75% Off

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Living room with large gold cozy sectional, disco ball planters, marble round coffee table with flowers in vase, Lots of plants
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Erin Derby

I love winter holiday decor as much as the next person, but come the new year, I’m restless with the desire to switch up my space. If you’re on the same page, there’s perhaps no better change I can suggest than adding a new rug (or two). Not only can the right rug tie all of your furnishings together, but it also adds warmth — in both the literal and figurative sense — and can give any room an instant refresh. Plus, you don’t have to shell out a ton of cash to get a beautiful, well-made piece. Instead, you can just head to Boutique Rugs, where you’ll find tons of styles for up to 75% off. For some products, the discount is applied automatically at checkout. For others, you can use code NEWYEAR to get an extra 25% off. Now that their New Year’s sale is in full swing, you can snag a full-sized rug for as low as $80! You’ll also be happy to learn that many of the brand’s offerings are low-maintenance thanks to their washable designs. Really, it’s never been easier to make your home look and feel sophisticated.

1 / 10
Herstmonceux Area Rug, 5'2" x 7'
Boutique Rugs
$89.00
was $300.00

This floral stunner is fit for any season. It'll warm up your space with bright colors come fall but also look right at home during the spring and summer months. Still, the piece is neutral enough to fit in with a variety of interior styles, so you won't struggle to style it with other decor and furniture.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Parkerfield Area Rug, 5’3” x 7’3”
Boutique Rugs
$169.00
was $397.00

The muted gray tones and intricate pattern of the Parkerfield rug complement each other perfectly, with neither overwhelming the other. What's more, the Moroccan-inspired design is a classic that’ll never go out of style — and it's a style that works with a wide range of aesthetics, from boho to modern.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Ramsbury Area Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Boutique Rugs
$229.00
was $608.00

This handwoven area rug, made from 100% New Zealand wool, would be an absolute statement piece in any room. The geometric diamond pattern adds dynamic 3D flair, while the textured weaving and tasseled ends bring a bit of extra charm. It’s the perfect piece for a covered porch, kitchen, or bathroom.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Williford Wool Area Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Boutique Rugs
$239.00
was $516.00

Even though wool sounds wintery, this cozy rug is perfect year-round and will make your space feel homier in an instant. The luxe material also often results in way steeper prices, but you can grab a 5 by 7-inch one for under $300, which is too good a deal to pass up.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Lake Washable Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$117.00
was $253.00

Just neutral enough to work with a variety of different style schemes and detailed enough to catch the eye, the Lake area rug will add a vintage flair to your living space, home office, or entryway. It's also machine-washable if you've got access to a good-sized machine, so it's also deceptively easy to keep clean, even if you have pets!

Buy Now
6 / 10
Failsworth Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$153.00
was $332.00

If you'd like to add some texture to your space without making your decor clash, consider the Failsworth rug. It sports an eye-catching weathered motif but still manages to look subtle. We think it would pair fabulously with both neutral pieces and colorful decor. Additionally, you can upgrade the rug by adding a nonslip rug or corner pad.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Senneterre Natural Jute Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Boutique Rugs
$169.00
was $501.00

Jute is one of the most durable materials you could choose when it comes to rugs, and it gives off a laid-back, earthy vibe, especially with the tasseled edges on this one. You can even add more depth by layering another jute rug — or any other kind, for that matter — over or underneath.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Neyland Washable Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'6"
Boutique Rugs
$153.00
was $336.00

Rich hues of burgundy, navy, and black bring dimension to your space and serve as a great way to transition a room for the season. This design boasts the best of every era, pairing a traditional Persian pattern with washable durability tailormade for modern living. Reviewers describe the piece as being thin enough for areas like the kitchen and much more vibrant in person.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Bayanga Plush Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$77.00
was $280.00

This boho accessory is just busy enough without looking over-the-top. We appreciate its shaggy construction, fringed ends, and seemingly hand-drawn geometric pattern, and we especially love that these elements are paired with a subtle black-and-white color scheme. And now, it's on sale for under $80!

Buy Now
10 / 10
Terlingua Area Rug, 5'1" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$149.00
was $331.00

Bring the grandeur of ancient Athenian ruins to your living room with this mosaic-inspired rug, available in a mustard, blush pink, and neutral color option. Not only does it look cool, but this piece also has a unique texture that you won't find on other low-pile rugs. It's basically a work of art.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Decor & Accessories
News
Rugs & Carpets
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits