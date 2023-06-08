Brightland Just Launched a Red Wine Vinegar That Will Instantly Elevate Your Summer Salads

Now, we’ve tried quite a few condiments here at AT, but Brightland consistently releases some of the most creative and mouth-watering ones we’ve ever come across — and the brand never stops surprising us with new flavors that become our instant favorites, ranging from strawberry to ramp-infused. This summer, Brightland is dropping another product that we can’t wait to get our hands on: a seasonal red wine vinegar called TRELLIS. And, believe me, you’ll want to snag it fast: Limited quantities are available, and the brand routinely sells out.