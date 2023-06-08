Brightland Just Launched a Red Wine Vinegar That Will Instantly Elevate Your Summer Salads
Dressing will, without fail, make or break a salad, and editor-loved brand Brightland has proven time and again that their products will always take your leafy greens to the next level. From high-quality olive oils to fruit vinegars and honey, Brightland never misses the mark with their pantry essentials — and hundreds of reviews confirm what we know to be true from our own testing of the AAPI-owned, California-based brand’s products: They’re spectacular.
Now, we’ve tried quite a few condiments here at AT, but Brightland consistently releases some of the most creative and mouth-watering ones we’ve ever come across — and the brand never stops surprising us with new flavors that become our instant favorites, ranging from strawberry to ramp-infused. This summer, Brightland is dropping another product that we can’t wait to get our hands on: a seasonal red wine vinegar called TRELLIS. And, believe me, you’ll want to snag it fast: Limited quantities are available, and the brand routinely sells out.
Starting today, you can purchase TRELLIS, which was made in collaboration with Virginia-based Lindera Farms, a company that locally and sustainably sources quality ingredients, ferments them into wines, and then ages them into vinegar. With a strong fruity taste, the vinegar features a blend of muscadine, Norton, and Concord grapes along with blackberries that produces notes of oak and smoke, which is guaranteed to elevate any dish you add it to. (Red wine vinegar pairs well with salad, braised meats, pasta dishes, and much more.) It’s also good for you, which is always a plus — TRELLIS is full of gut-healthy bacteria, according to the brand.
This red wine vinegar is sure to become just as much of a pantry staple as your olive oil is — and it’ll take the flavor of nearly every meal you make to the next level. It’s also poised to sell out, and since it’s limited-edition, you’ll want to stock up — so don’t wait and grab some ASAP!
Buy: TRELLIS, $25
