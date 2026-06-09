I’m Using the “Broom Cup” Trick the Next Time I Have a Party (It’s So Smart!)
I love hosting parties at my place, so I’m always on the lookout for stress-free ways to decorate. While helium balloons are my usual go-to for instant festive vibes, they can get surprisingly expensive. Recently, I stumbled across an Instagram hack that solves this exact problem. The hack gets balloons to float perfectly without a single drop of helium. So smart!
Why You Should Try the “Broom Cup” Trick the Next Time You Have a Party
I learned about this brilliant shortcut from digital creator Elle Kovaleva. Her trick is so simple: First, she blows up a balloon, ties it off, and then ties a ribbon onto the end. Then, she pokes a hole in the bottom of a paper cup and sticks it onto a broom handle (with the broom detached). She feeds a balloon string through the hole, positioning the cup right beneath the balloon to hold it steady. Lastly, she places a piece of double-sided transparent tape on the very top of the balloon, uses the broom handle to lift and press it firmly against the ceiling, and pulls the broom away. Ta-da!
I love this “broom cup” trick because it’s extremely budget-friendly, so easy to execute, and only requires items you probably already have at home. With just a broom, a paper cup, some paint-safe, transparent tape, and basic party balloons, you can create the illusion of a floating, helium-filled balloon canopy in a matter of minutes. This hack is a complete game-changer for easy party prep, and I can’t wait to test it out for my next party. No more frantic (and expensive!) trips to the party supply store. Woohoo!