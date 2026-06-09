I’m Using the “Broom Cup” Trick the Next Time I Have a Party (It’s So Smart!)

I learned about this brilliant shortcut from digital creator Elle Kovaleva. Her trick is so simple: First, she blows up a balloon, ties it off, and then ties a ribbon onto the end. Then, she pokes a hole in the bottom of a paper cup and sticks it onto a broom handle (with the broom detached). She feeds a balloon string through the hole, positioning the cup right beneath the balloon to hold it steady. Lastly, she places a piece of double-sided transparent tape on the very top of the balloon, uses the broom handle to lift and press it firmly against the ceiling, and pulls the broom away. Ta-da!