This Unexpected Thrift Store Find Will Totally Transform Your Patio This Spring (It’s So Simple!)
With warmer weather (hopefully) on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about getting your outdoor entertaining and living space back in tip-top shape for the spring and summer season. If your patio table is looking a bit bland and bare, this clever hack that uses an affordable thrift store find will turn your boring patio or balcony table into a conversation starter.
Jen from the Tatertots & Jello Instagram page shared how she upgraded her patio table by using a thrifted Bundt pan as a decorative centerpiece that can house all your favorite flowers.
“The next time you are at your local thrift store, grab a vintage Bundt pan to turn into the perfect patio planter!” Jen wrote in the caption of her post. “This easy upcycle takes just minutes and adds the perfect touch to your outdoor space!”
There are a few important tips to keep in mind while shopping for your Bundt pan planter. First, make sure you measure the circumference of your patio umbrella pole and find a pan with a hole wide enough to fit through. Keep a mini measuring tape in your bag to take quick measurements while you’re at the store.
“I’ve found that older Bundt pans tend to have bigger openings,” Jen wrote, so the more vintage, the better!
Once you’ve found the right-sized pan, add plenty of drainage before planting your flowers, succulents, or greenery. “Place gravel at the bottom before adding soil, or drill a few holes for proper water flow,” she continued.
Finally, you’re ready to plant! Choose flowers that will do well in shade, or plan to leave your umbrella closed for a few hours during the day to allow them to soak in the sunlight.
By just spending a few bucks on a thrift store Bundt pan, you have yourself a one-of-a-kind patio table decoration that’s guaranteed to get a “that’s such a great idea!” from everyone who sits down this spring and summer.