This “Stunning” Umbrella Will Transform Your Patio into a Resort (It’s Only $50!)
If you’re lucky enough to have any type of outdoor space you can call your own, you know the feeling of wanting to turn it into an oasis. Choosing a color scheme for your patio furniture is usually the toughest part, but you can’t go wrong with the classics. Case in point: this black-and-white umbrella from Walmart.
Not only does the Better Homes & Gardens 9-foot Ibiza Stripe Round Crank Premium Patio Umbrella look stunning, but it also provides the perfect amount of shade when you want to be outside without getting too much sun. You can even tilt the umbrella to adjust its coverage as the sun moves throughout the day. For $48.88, you can truly bring the resort vibes right to your own backyard, deck, or patio, as @lifestylishly demonstrates in her TikTok showing off the umbrella.
In the caption of her video, the TikToker mentions that she purchased “several” of the umbrellas last summer, and “they have held up so good,” so if you buy one, you can count on using it for multiple summers.
With its clean lines and alternating black-and-white hues, this understated yet refined patio umbrella makes you feel like you could be sitting poolside at the most exclusive beach club — all for less than $50.
If this luxe-looking yet very affordable umbrella is just the first step in your outdoor transformation, you might be looking for other patio furniture to go with it. You can start small with this highly rated $100 Amazon three-piece chair and table set, or check out larger options like this five-piece firepit and chairs set. However you design your outdoor space, you’ll want to make sure you get a sturdy umbrella stand to keep your resort-inspired shade exactly where you want it.