This “Stunning” Umbrella Will Transform Your Patio into a Resort (It’s Only $50!)

Not only does the Better Homes & Gardens 9-foot Ibiza Stripe Round Crank Premium Patio Umbrella look stunning, but it also provides the perfect amount of shade when you want to be outside without getting too much sun. You can even tilt the umbrella to adjust its coverage as the sun moves throughout the day. For $48.88, you can truly bring the resort vibes right to your own backyard, deck, or patio, as @lifestylishly demonstrates in her TikTok showing off the umbrella.