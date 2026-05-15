Burlington Just Brought Back Its $20 Viral Cottagecore Mirror: “It’s Giving Dior”

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
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Indianapolis - Circa May 2018: Burlington Coat Factory Strip Mall Location. Burlington is an American national off price department store retailer I
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If your aesthetic is a mix between cottagecore and coquette, then big-box retailer Burlington has a piece you’ll absolutely want to add to your decor collection. It’s a mirror that has previously gone viral because it’s so whimsical, soft, and feminine, you’ll feel like a fairy princess every time you look into it.

Spotted in stores at Burlington by an Instagram user named Joshy, this is the latest rendition of the Nanette Lepore mirror that already made waves on social media in 2025. Last time it was in stock, the bow detail was a bit smaller and worked directly into the mirror’s frame. 

But in 2026, an exaggerated bow detail is the star of the show. “It’s giving Dior mirror,” one shopper commented on Joshy’s post. Another added, “Totally obsessed.”

You can grab the mirror in solid pink as well as in white and pink, and if it’s priced similarly to previous Nanette Lepore pieces in stores, this one is likely just $15.

Where to Find Cottagecore Bow Mirrors Online

The Nanette Lepore bow mirror is an in-store Burlington exclusive, but there are so many similar bow mirrors you can shop online if you don’t have a store in your area.

Ebern Designs French Country Round Vanity Mirror
$130

This one from Wayfair, for example, has the same coquette vibe as Burlington’s viral find, except this version comes in white and gold.

$130 at Wayfair
LoveShackFancy Bow Round Mirror
$369$329

The Pottery Barn Kids and LoveShackFancy collaborative collection also has a bow mirror that’s currently on sale. It also comes in cream with a gold bow and features bobbin detailing around the inner edge of the frame. 

$329 at Pottery Barn Kids
VitaEst Pink Bow Decorative Wall Mirror
$110

If it’s a pink accent you’re hunting for, check out this alternative from Amazon. The frame has been shaped to look like the tails of the pink bow up top, and the bubblegum pink color will definitely pop in your space. You can also grab it in white, too.

$110 at Amazon

Head to Burlington to see if the viral Nanette Lepore mirror is in stock and grab it before it’s gone. It’s destined to go viral again!

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