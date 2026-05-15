Burlington Just Brought Back Its $20 Viral Cottagecore Mirror: “It’s Giving Dior”
If your aesthetic is a mix between cottagecore and coquette, then big-box retailer Burlington has a piece you’ll absolutely want to add to your decor collection. It’s a mirror that has previously gone viral because it’s so whimsical, soft, and feminine, you’ll feel like a fairy princess every time you look into it.
Spotted in stores at Burlington by an Instagram user named Joshy, this is the latest rendition of the Nanette Lepore mirror that already made waves on social media in 2025. Last time it was in stock, the bow detail was a bit smaller and worked directly into the mirror’s frame.
But in 2026, an exaggerated bow detail is the star of the show. “It’s giving Dior mirror,” one shopper commented on Joshy’s post. Another added, “Totally obsessed.”
You can grab the mirror in solid pink as well as in white and pink, and if it’s priced similarly to previous Nanette Lepore pieces in stores, this one is likely just $15.
Where to Find Cottagecore Bow Mirrors Online
The Nanette Lepore bow mirror is an in-store Burlington exclusive, but there are so many similar bow mirrors you can shop online if you don’t have a store in your area.
Head to Burlington to see if the viral Nanette Lepore mirror is in stock and grab it before it’s gone. It’s destined to go viral again!
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