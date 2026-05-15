Burlington Just Brought Back Its $20 Viral Cottagecore Mirror: “It’s Giving Dior”

Spotted in stores at Burlington by an Instagram user named Joshy, this is the latest rendition of the Nanette Lepore mirror that already made waves on social media in 2025. Last time it was in stock, the bow detail was a bit smaller and worked directly into the mirror’s frame.



But in 2026, an exaggerated bow detail is the star of the show. “It’s giving Dior mirror,” one shopper commented on Joshy’s post. Another added, “Totally obsessed.”