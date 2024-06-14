These $8 Plants Are the Only Ones I’ve Never Killed (They’re Beginner-Friendly!)

Here’s what made the purchase so great, though. Instead of leaving me to my own (very inexperienced) devices, Burpee takes charge of timing. The company doesn’t send out plant orders right away; instead, they hold onto them until it’s warm enough in your area to plant. In other words, I didn’t have to guess when it was OK to bring my plants outside — Burpee figured out the best planting time for me. My plants arrived in mid-May contained in plastic cases that help preserve soil moisture during travel.