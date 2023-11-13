Burrow Is Offering Up to 50% Off Editor-Tested Sofas and More Furniture for Black Friday

Chances are, you’re already getting bombarded with emails, texts, and other ads about your favorite retailers’ early Black Friday deals. We hate to add to the chaos, but we think you’ll be excited to hear about one of the latest sales to go live. Namely, Burrow’s. Indeed, the brand behind some of our favorite living room seating is offering major discounts now through November 21, so you’ll want to hop on them before Thanksgiving week. When you head to Burrow’s site and shop their contemporary, modular pieces, you’ll be able to save up to 50 percent on your order, or as much as $1,000 on a purchase of $4,000 or more. In essence, the more you spend, the bigger your savings will be. Just be sure to enter code BF23 at checkout to get the discount on your new sofa, bed frame, dining set, or outdoor furniture. To help you get started, we listed a few of our faves below, not that you’ll need very much convincing once you see the brand’s stylish selection.