Newsletters

Burrow Is Offering Up to 50% Off Editor-Tested Sofas and More Furniture for Black Friday

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
white living room with pale gray sofa, black marble coffee table, animal print rug, and large window
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Leela Cyd

Chances are, you’re already getting bombarded with emails, texts, and other ads about your favorite retailers’ early Black Friday deals. We hate to add to the chaos, but we think you’ll be excited to hear about one of the latest sales to go live. Namely, Burrow’s. Indeed, the brand behind some of our favorite living room seating is offering major discounts now through November 21, so you’ll want to hop on them before Thanksgiving week. When you head to Burrow’s site and shop their contemporary, modular pieces, you’ll be able to save up to 50 percent on your order, or as much as $1,000 on a purchase of $4,000 or more. In essence, the more you spend, the bigger your savings will be. Just be sure to enter code BF23 at checkout to get the discount on your new sofa, bed frame, dining set, or outdoor furniture. To help you get started, we listed a few of our faves below, not that you’ll need very much convincing once you see the brand’s stylish selection.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 10
Mambo Sofa
Burrow
$2099.00
was $2599.00

We're starting off with Burrow's newest sofa model, the Mambo. This statement piece boasts an oversized frame made up of firm but expansive block-like cushions, which provide plenty of lounging space. The back cushions also offer lumbar support, and you have the choice between low, square arms or high, curved arms that double as side pillows. The Mambo's impressive seat depth is also a star feature for those who prefer to recline instead of sitting upright.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Relay Outdoor Dining Set, 4 Chairs
Burrow
$1503.95
was $1985.00

Sturdy, sophisticated, and built to withstand the elements, the Relay outdoor dining set is a stunner. It's made from a mix of rust-proof galvanized steel and aluminum with an electrostatic powder coat for a stylish set you can set out, enjoy, and never have to fuss over. We especially like the four-chair set for smaller patio spaces.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Vesper Wood & Fabric Lounge Chair
Burrow
$764.15
was $899.00

Off all the pieces we viewed when we visited Burrow's NYC showroom, the Vesper lounge chair was easily one of the chicest. It comes in two styles that are sure to fit a wide range of tastes: wood and fabric, and wood and leather. The soft and sturdy chair is also available in six upholstery color options, and you can even a matching ottoman as an upgrade with one simple click of a button.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Dram Bar Cart
Burrow
$254.15
was $299.00

A wonderful pick for small spaces, the Dram bar cart has lots of personality and can be used for all kinds of storage beyond just holding your mixology essentials. You could make it a houseplant hotel, a craft cart, or a deskside companion for office supplies. Its simple design and wooden construction will fit in anywhere.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen
Burrow
$950.30
was $1399.00

The Japanese-inspired Chorus Bed comes in an oak or walnut wood finish and with or without a customizable headboard. And yes, you can mix and match to your liking! The bed frame doesn’t shift, wobble, or squeak; plus, it has single center-leg support, which leaves a ton of room for underbed storage. Best of all, it's renter-friendly and doesn't require any tools to assemble!

Buy Now
6 / 10
Carta Coffee Table
Burrow
$424.15
was $499.00

Burrow's Carta coffee table is minimal, versatile, and built for small-space living rooms. It's made from solid wood, and its surface is made up of three removable trays that conceal a storage compartment. The trays, themselves, can be placed on the sofa to hold your drink, laptop, and other items. As if those cool features weren't enough, you also have the choice between straight or unique hairpin legs.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Shift Sleeper Sofa
Burrow
$1699.15
was $1999.00

In addition to the Mambo, Burrow also released a new sleeper sofa this year. The Shift is ideal for your office or spare room, as it provides some extra seating and doubles as an overnight crash pad for guests. Simply unfold the bench-style seat to reveal a Queen-sized sleep surface, and place your bedding on top. The sofa's side cushions also unzip to be used as sleep pillows!

Buy Now
8 / 10
Serif Extendable Dining Table
Burrow
$1019.15
was $1199.00

The Serif dining table is not only expandable, but it can also be assembled without nuts and bolts. What's more, the table is a great choice for households with kids, as its protective coat prevents scratches and damage from spills and hot dishes. Whether you need to seat just four people or a party of eight, the Serif has you covered.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Alto Dining Chairs, Set of 2
Burrow
$509.15
was $599.00

Don't forget to grab some chairs to go with your Burrow dining table! We especially love the Alto style, which boasts a cushioned seat and back, both upholstered in stain-resistant fabric. Additionally, you have a choice of four different fabric colors and two leg materials. In short, the Alto chairs are the solution to any dowdy, uncomfortable dining chairs that need replacing.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Totem Credenza
Burrow
$704.65
was $829.00

Burrow's Totem collection is what Japandi dreams are made of. The Totem credenza is not just minimal and beautiful, but it's also super functional thanks to its spacious interior and slow-closing hardware. It comes in Burrow's two signature wooden finishes and will look right at home in any room.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Furniture
News
Sales & Events
Shopping
sofas

How-To Toolkits