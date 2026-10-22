The Disappearing Home Feature Buyers Still Want

Dining rooms may be disappearing, but desire for them seems to be increasing, according to a July 2026 survey conducted by Rocket Mortgage. The company polled 3,000 Americans between the ages of 18 and 75 about aspects of a home they most value, and found that “93% of buyers are looking for a home with dedicated dining space for hosting.” This is at least partially due to the fact that people are looking to save money by going out less, but it also speaks to valuing quality time with one’s community.