These U.S. Cities Have the Worst Pest Problems

Southern spots like Houston, Birmingham, Atlanta, San Antonio, New Orleans, Raleigh, Tampa, Memphis, Miami, and Dallas are within the top 15 cities that are more likely to have a cockroach problem. Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington, D.C. struggle with sharing their home with an occasional rodent. Unfortunately, there’s no peace for residents of New York and Oklahoma City, as they happen to run into infestation problems with cockroaches and rats.



If your city is on this list, it’s a good time to make sure every crack or small hole in your home is sealed — especially before it gets any warmer.