How many times have you been told to pull out the good stuff rather than keeping it hidden away? And how many times do you actually do that? Whitney Cardozo, proprietress and chef of Chez Foushee in Richmond, Virginia, and founder of the found by Chez collection, believes in actually using the good stuff. It’s what sets the tone for a fabulous meal in her restaurant, and it’s what inspired the vintage glassware collection she now curates and sells.