How to Clean Silver and Other Thrifted Finds to Make Them Sparkle, According to a Pro
How many times have you been told to pull out the good stuff rather than keeping it hidden away? And how many times do you actually do that? Whitney Cardozo, proprietress and chef of Chez Foushee in Richmond, Virginia, and founder of the found by Chez collection, believes in actually using the good stuff. It’s what sets the tone for a fabulous meal in her restaurant, and it’s what inspired the vintage glassware collection she now curates and sells.
From silver to glassware and crystal, Cardozo would encourage more people to pick up these beautiful pieces that often find their way into a grandparents’ box of castoffs or a thrift store shelf. But don’t let the admiration stop there — bring them to your table. Whether it’s a special occasion or a Tuesday night, these nostalgic pieces elevate an everyday meal and, as Cardozo says, “This stuff was always intended to be used, and it is more durable than you think.”
Here’s how Cardozo recommends cleaning vintage crystal, glassware, and silver so you can feel confident using them year-round.
How to Clean Silver and Remove Tarnish
“I am a collector of silver and a huge advocate of using your inherited or acquired silver daily. One hundred years ago, there was a silver serving piece for just about every kind of food, from a bonbon scoop to grape shears,” Cardozo says.
Cardozo recalls her mother using silver for every occasion. “She would say, ‘If we use it daily, it doesn’t need to be polished as often,’” says Cardozo, who also inherited her love of mixing patterns from her mother. “I live with the motto ‘nothing matches, so nothing clashes.’”
The best way to clean silver is to tackle the inevitable tarnish as soon as it appears. For significantly tarnished items, an extended silver soak is the best remedy, Cardozo shares. “A good soak also gets into fine grooves and hard-to-reach areas.”
You’ll Need:
- Baking pan
- Tin foil
- ½ cup salt
- ½ cup baking soda
- Boiling water
- Polishing cream (optional)
Follow These Steps to Clean Silver:
- Line a baking pan with tin foil.
- Mix and pour salt, baking soda, and boiling water in the baking pan.
- Submerge silver pieces and let them soak for at least one hour and up to overnight.
- Remove from mixture and rinse with warm water.
- The pieces should have lightened up. Use a polishing cream to finish if needed.
“This method works like a charm every time and cuts down on the polishing time,” says Cardozo. She also recommends storing silver away from direct sunlight and, if you don’t use it often, keep it in a chest lined with silver flannel. “The silver that I use daily is stored in a designated drawer in the kitchen, embracing a slight tarnish,” Cardozo adds.
How to Clean Vintage Crystal and Glassware
First, Cardozo offers some level setting. “Beautiful glassware instills anxiety in some and often falls under the category of special occasions only, which mostly translates to do not touch. Take a deep breath, it doesn’t require the white gloves. Embrace the fact that stuff can and probably will break.”
To clean vintage pieces, she recommends the following:
- Hand-wash instead of using the dishwasher. “Hand-washing is the best way to clean crystal and gold-rimmed glasses at home. I recommend washing each glass individually,” Cardozo says.
- Line the bottom of the sink to protect items. She recommends lining the bottom of the sink basin with a towel to prevent slips.
- Use a mild dish detergent and polish with a lint-free towel. “Apply even light pressure. After a good scrub, rinse with clean, warm water; polish dry with a soft, lint-free towel,” she says.
How to Clean Cloudy Glasses
If you’re acquired a set of dingy-looking glasses, don’t assume they’re just old and tired. Cardozo has a homemade recipe that will remove the cloudiness.
You’ll Need:
- Tea towel or rubber mat
- 1 part warm water
- 1 part white vinegar
- Lint-free towel
- Baking soda, as needed for pesky spots
Follow These Steps to Get Those Cloudy Glasses Sparkling Clean:
- Start by cushioning the sink with a tea towel or rubber mat, and carefully submerge the glasses, ensuring they are spaced apart, and not touching.
- Soak them for an hour or longer.
- After soaking, remove the glasses and rinse them with warm water.
- Wash and dry them with a lint-free towel. They should sparkle!
- For any remaining cloudy spots, make a paste with water and baking soda and gently rub the spot with a cloth. For hard-to-reach areas in fluted glasses, use a chopstick wrapped in a thin towel to clean those spots.