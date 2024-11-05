This “Nostalgic” $6 IKEA Find Is the Cutest Holiday Storage Gem Ever
Take a quick scroll on HolidayTok, and you’ll see that nostalgic decorating is definitely influencing this year’s biggest holiday decor trends. As stores like Target and Costco roll out vintage-inspired pieces that look like they were originally crafted during a simpler time, IKEA is the latest to draw from years past for what might be the cutest holiday storage solution ever.
There’s nothing that brings back childhood memories quite like a holiday cookie tin brimming with your favorite treats, and IKEA is attempting to recreate that moment with an adorable storage tin that one-ups your everyday storage container. For just $5.99, you can basically replicate your grandparents’ filled cookie container as an adult with IKEA’s VINTERFINT storage tin set. The set includes two tins painted with colorful holiday motifs that will brighten everything from your kitchen counter to your coffee table.
Part decor piece, part storage solution, the larger forest green tin measures almost 8 inches in length, 4 1/8 inches in width, and 3 1/8 inches in height, and is decorated with images of reindeer and cheerful brightly-hued ornaments. Its complementary cream lid plays into the same color scheme, featuring a cute forest green trim that surrounds a drawing of two reindeer and a large ornament in the middle.
The second design is slightly smaller, measuring 5 3/4 inches in length, 3 7/8 inches in width, and 1 7/8 inches in height, making it perfect for smaller candies, chocolates, dried fruit, or nuts. This white container, which comes decorated with three ornaments in varying shades of red, has a cherry red lid covered in ornaments and snowflakes.
IKEA’s VINTERFINT steel containers are a practical and aesthetic option for storing your holiday cookies and other festive treats, but one happy customer on IKEA’s website also pointed out that they make the cutest holiday gift packaging (that also happens to be budget-friendly).
“I love them,” they raved, revealing that they purchase the tins every year. “They are nostalgic, practical, and beautiful! Fill them with homemade cookies for gifts! Please bring more nostalgic prints and colors!”
Considering these aesthetically-pleasing containers only cost $5.99, you can use them to wrap small gifts for your friends or co-workers. Or, you can even buy multiple ones for yourself to store desk supplies, crafting materials, jewelry, or anything else you want to give the holiday treatment.
Buy: VINTERFINT Storage tin with lid, set of 2, $5.99