This “Nostalgic” $6 IKEA Find Is the Cutest Holiday Storage Gem Ever

There’s nothing that brings back childhood memories quite like a holiday cookie tin brimming with your favorite treats, and IKEA is attempting to recreate that moment with an adorable storage tin that one-ups your everyday storage container. For just $5.99, you can basically replicate your grandparents’ filled cookie container as an adult with IKEA’s VINTERFINT storage tin set. The set includes two tins painted with colorful holiday motifs that will brighten everything from your kitchen counter to your coffee table.