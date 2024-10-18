Growing up, it wasn’t truly the holiday season until my family and I put up our Christmas village set. Now that I have a space of my own to decorate, I look forward to using my cozy and vintage-inspired village set every year. But I’ve found that getting my hands on all the pieces in a Christmas village adds up pretty quickly, and can be expensive if you don’t inherit one from a loved one. Luckily, Target has the perfect solution for my nostalgia and my wallet: adorable gingerbread village sets for just $5 each.