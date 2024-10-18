Target Is Selling the Most Nostalgic Christmas Find for Just $5 (It’s Selling Out!)
Growing up, it wasn’t truly the holiday season until my family and I put up our Christmas village set. Now that I have a space of my own to decorate, I look forward to using my cozy and vintage-inspired village set every year. But I’ve found that getting my hands on all the pieces in a Christmas village adds up pretty quickly, and can be expensive if you don’t inherit one from a loved one. Luckily, Target has the perfect solution for my nostalgia and my wallet: adorable gingerbread village sets for just $5 each.
TikTok content creator Mariah (@mariah_21_) showed off the find in a recent video, writing, “This gingerbread village is too cute! $5 at the Target Dollar Section.”
In the TikTok, she provides a closer look at several of the gingerbread houses, including one modeled after a cocoa café, one modeled after a candy store, one modeled after a North Pole bakery, and one modeled after a post office. If you want to make sure that your holiday village’s hypothetical residents can enjoy their own Target runs, the store even has a mini Target storefront for sale!
“Oh my goodness!” one TikToker commented. “I need this. BRB running to Target!”
“I NEED the Target building one!” another commenter wrote. “I found them all this morning, except for that one. So cute!”
If watching that video made you as happy as it did me, I have a hot tip for you: Don’t wait to grab yours. Based on the popularity of Mariah’s video and the fact that the gingerbread Christmas village finds are only available in Target’s Bullseye Playground, they’re bound to fly off shelves fast. But you can try to snag a similar glittery version online.
Reviewers are raving about how cute the glittered house Christmas village building is (it’s available in both a gold glitter and a white glitter, but the latter is sold out online). One wrote, “This Christmas village building is so cute … I love how festive and sparkly it is. It is a lightweight, hard-plastic building that is 12 inches tall and 5 inches wide. I will be using as part of my mantel Christmas decor, but because of its size and light weight it can be used anywhere in the home. As always cute well-made decor by Wondershop.”
Another reviewer added that they “absolutely love” their metallic house Christmas village building, writing, “Cannot believe these are only $5! I am so happy with my purchase. Even better in person and very shiny!”