The “So Smart” Stackable $15 Target Organizer I’m Buying for Every Shelf in My Home
There’s something about Target stores that makes me want to throw basically everything in my cart, especially in the cleaning and organizing aisles. Somehow, that’s also true when I see a viral product from Target in my social media feed, too — if I can picture how I’d use it in my home (and I actually have a need for it), I add it to my virtual cart in an instant. And the latest TikTok Target organizing gem is no different.
When I saw this viral TikTok video of creator Mikayla Richardson reorganizing her under-sink storage area in her bathroom with Target products, I was hooked. She stacks two clear double bins with built-in handles and fills them with hair and skin products, rolled face towels, lotions, sunscreen, and menstruation products. Then, on the left side of the sink, she stacks an open-front clear plastic bin on top of the same double drawer bin, filling them with more hair products and tools like a straightener and blow-dryer.
She uses three of the Target brand $15 Brightroom All Purpose 2-Drawer Clear Storage, with two stacked on the right, and one on the left, with the $12 Brightroom All Purpose Open Front Storage Bin on top. Apartment Therapy editors have been huge fans of the open front bin for some time now, but the entire setup is so brilliant — and cost less than $60!
The two-drawer storage bins couldn’t have landed in my cart any faster. At about 9 inches tall, 12.2 inches wide (5.6 inches per drawer), and 12.6 inches deep, they’re the perfect size for under my sink, in my closet, in my pantry, or even on my above-toilet storage rack. With two clear drawers and easy-to-use handle cutouts (on both sides!), you can see everything inside, so you know where your things are and when to restock.
As Richardson proves, they’re great for under-sink storage, but in my home, they’ll also be great for hats, kitchen utensils and gadgets, toothbrushes and dental products, pantry staples, fridge items, and more. Made of durable plastic and easy to clean, they match any home or decor style and blend seamlessly into tight spaces that need extra organizing.
But my favorite part? Because they’re covered, they stack easily atop one another and with other Brightroom organizers, making creating your personalized organizing system a breeze. Simply throw some labels on the bins, fill them up, and watch your space actually stay tidy!
Buy: Brightroom All Purpose 2-Drawer Clear Storage, $15