The “So Good” $5 Organizer at Target You’ll Use All Over the House (Even the Fridge!)
Lazy Susans have been having a moment as a versatile organization superhero. Even before the fridgescaping trend made them a must-have for your refrigerator, celebrities like the Kardashians were using them to arrange their snacks, fruit, veggies, and protein bars in pantries and cupboards. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to try the multi-use product, Target has a “stunning” clear lazy Susan that looks so much more expensive than it is.
Whether you want to display your spices for easy access, store your condiments, or even try the fridgescaping trend yourself, Target’s Lazy Susan Rotating Storage Chase Clear is a steal at just $5. Located in the Bullseye’s Playground section, the clear organization piece boasts a “sleek round design” and smooth 360-degree rotation, making it a versatile addition for your countertops, storage areas, or even your kitchen table. It measures 10 by 10 inches, ensuring a comfortable fit in most cupboards and shelving units.
Due to its clear plastic body and crimped design on the sides, the lazy Susan also looks like a much more expensive piece — which a few reviewers noted when raving about the product. “I was surprised to find it in the dollar section,” one admitted, while another said, “Such a good buy for $5 and looks stunning!”
The lazy Susan’s rotating design also makes it incredibly versatile. In addition to using it to make your cooking sauces and condiments easier to access in the fridge, you can use it in the pantry to store candy bars or protein shakes.
But why stop at the kitchen? It also eliminates the hassle of passing dishes at your dining room table, and it can also be a great place to store games and remotes in your TV console. It might also be the most underrated storage solution for your perfumes, toiletries, makeup, jewelry, and other products in your closet and bathroom, as several reviewers noted in the comment section.
Just keep in mind that this inexpensive product, just like other Bullseye’s Playground products, is likely to sell out quickly. If you can’t find it at your local Target store, you can check out Target’s highly rated Brightroom plastic Lazy Susan, which is slightly more expensive at $11 but has a very similar appearance. It’s also slightly bigger at 11 inches versus 10.
If you’re not a fan of the clear plastic look, Target also has a 14-inch Acacia wood lazy Susan from its Hearth & Hand line that’s $29.99, which you’ll want to avoid storing in your fridge to prevent the wood from getting ruined.