The “So Good” $5 Organizer at Target You’ll Use All Over the House (Even the Fridge!)

Lazy Susans have been having a moment as a versatile organization superhero. Even before the fridgescaping trend made them a must-have for your refrigerator, celebrities like the Kardashians were using them to arrange their snacks, fruit, veggies, and protein bars in pantries and cupboards. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to try the multi-use product, Target has a “stunning” clear lazy Susan that looks so much more expensive than it is.