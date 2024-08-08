This New Decorating Trend Romanticizes Your Fridge. But Is It Actually Safe?

Fridgescaping can be a fun trend to flex your creative muscles, especially if an aesthetically pleasing fridge brings you joy whenever you open up the door. However, it’s important to prioritize safe food storage above all else when organizing your produce, protein, and dairy into TikTok-worthy mini-scapes.



Perhaps consider using stylish, colored, food-safe containers. Label your groceries and leftovers (and the date you bought them or cooked them) in cute, sparkly or colorful sharpie. Put your apples in gorgeous glass bowls. Go wild — but consider what will make your groceries last the longest, taste the freshest, and be the most food-safe as possible.