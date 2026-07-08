This Luxuriously Soft Blanket Is Just Like That Insta-Famous Option, But Less Expensive (and Comes in Stripes!)
Living in an apartment with wide-open spaces makes it tough to keep warm during the winter, which is why I keep a collection of luxuriously soft blankets scattered around. But none of them match the sophistication of the newly released Cocoon Blanket. The brand describes it as “the blanket you never put away,” and I couldn’t agree more. Despite the summer heat, my family has been happily cuddling under it while running the AC.
Its elevated striped design brings a stylish flair to my living room, though I’ve moved it to my bedroom for now because it helps me drift off to sleep instantly. With the collection launching today, you can score 20% off everything. Don’t miss this great deal!
What Is the Cocoon Blanket?
The Cocoon Blanket, available in Small, Medium, and Large sizes, features a double-layered, four-way stretch OEKO-TEX 100 fabric featuring a substantial 600 GSM per layer. This means it weighs 600 grams per square meter, yielding a thick, high-density, and premium heavy-duty material. Composed of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, it is machine washable, provided you do not use detergent pods, bleach or fabric softener, and do not iron or dry clean. While the brand recommends air drying, it can also be tumble dried on the AIR setting.
Why I Love the Cocoon Blanket
When it comes to softness, the Cocoon Blanket rivals other viral brands, but it stands out with a more affordable price tag and a sophisticated array of options — including 13 solid colors and five stripe patterns. There’s even a style quiz to help you discover the ideal look for your space. While similar blankets can feel overly heavy or slick, Cocoon provides the perfect balance of comforting weight and security. I have the Iris Stripe, and its beautiful bands of color perfectly complement my bed’s comforter and overall bedroom decor.
I love it so much that I’m already planning to purchase several more as gifts for my family. Normally priced between $180 and $270, the entire newly launched collection is currently 20% off, making it the ideal moment to stock up. Be sure to grab yours before they sell out!
Buy: Cocoon Blanket
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