This Luxuriously Soft Blanket Is Just Like That Insta-Famous Option, But Less Expensive (and Comes in Stripes!)

When it comes to softness, the Cocoon Blanket rivals other viral brands, but it stands out with a more affordable price tag and a sophisticated array of options — including 13 solid colors and five stripe patterns. There’s even a style quiz to help you discover the ideal look for your space. While similar blankets can feel overly heavy or slick, Cocoon provides the perfect balance of comforting weight and security. I have the Iris Stripe, and its beautiful bands of color perfectly complement my bed’s comforter and overall bedroom decor.