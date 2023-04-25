Repel Mosquitoes with Something That’s Already in Your Kitchen

Of course, you’ll definitely want to keep kids and pets away from coffee grounds no matter what state they’re in to prevent anyone from ingesting them. Otherwise, it seems like a safe, affordable, natural method for reducing the number of pests you’ll be stuck dealing with this summer (and being surrounded by the signature scent of your go-to morning beverage is never a bad deal, either). You can even dab some coffee on bare skin if you’re one of those unlucky people who always get attacked. Just be sure to thoroughly wash it off when you head inside for the night.