This Under-$100 Amazon Find is My Go-To for Hosting Guests Overnight, and It’s So Much Comfier than an Air Mattress

Multiple people have slept on this, including my boyfriend when he had COVID last year for a week and me when I was sick for four days. We both initially grumbled about the fact that we had to sleep somewhere other than our bed, but honestly, I got just as good of a night’s sleep on the nights I was on the cot and I’m an extremely fussy sleeper. I know that I can trust that this cot is going to behave for my guests, in ways that I can’t trust our air mattress. There have been too many times where I’ve slept on air mattresses and woken up in the middle of the night on the floor due to some secret, sneaky leak.