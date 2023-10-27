This Under-$100 Amazon Find is My Go-To for Hosting Guests Overnight, and It’s So Much Comfier than an Air Mattress
You would think that living in New York City I’d have a lot of visitors, but alas, that is not the case (though many people do owe me a visit — you know who you are). I suspect one of the reasons is that everyone knows I live in a small apartment, and they don’t want to shell out for flights, an expensive hotel, and then pay NYC prices for food, drinks, theater tickets, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art nonresident entry cost. I totally understand that! But, now that I have both a queen-sized air mattress and my favorite Amazon hosting find, the hotel excuse isn’t going to cut it anymore, because they can just stay with my boyfriend and I in our one-bedroom apartment.
This product was actually a birthday gift to my boyfriend from his brother a few years ago. The fold-up Coleman ComfortSmart Camping Cot is technically meant for camping and promises a better sleep than you would get on the hard ground in a sleeping bag, but it works just as well in an apartment or home. I think it’s a hidden gem on Amazon, especially for under $100.
What Is the Coleman ComfortSmart Camping Cot?
This cot, as mentioned above, is technically a camping product. It comes with a durable, fold-up steel frame, a built-in coil suspension system, and a foam mattress pad. The standard size is 69″ x 25″ x 15″ and can support a 5’7″ adult up to 275 lbs. There’s also a Big & Tall version that’s 80″ x 30″ x 15″ and supports a 6’6″ adult up to 300 lbs. The cot folds up to less than 5.5″ in height and can be easily slid underneath a bed. For the record, it takes up about a third of our under bed space. The mattress pad can also be folded and stored. Because it’s meant for the outdoors, the pad is water-resistent and can be wiped clean.
Why I Love the Coleman ComfortSmart Camping Cot
Multiple people have slept on this, including my boyfriend when he had COVID last year for a week and me when I was sick for four days. We both initially grumbled about the fact that we had to sleep somewhere other than our bed, but honestly, I got just as good of a night’s sleep on the nights I was on the cot and I’m an extremely fussy sleeper. I know that I can trust that this cot is going to behave for my guests, in ways that I can’t trust our air mattress. There have been too many times where I’ve slept on air mattresses and woken up in the middle of the night on the floor due to some secret, sneaky leak.
This cot fits perfectly in our small one-bedroom place and is easy to set up for guests. We just put a twin-sized sheet over the cot mattress each time someone sleeps on it. I would say, though, if you are intending on hosting adults, you should opt for the Big & Tall size.
Scoop one of these up if you plan on hosting anyone over the holidays. Amazon shoppers have the same idea — 700 of these have been bought in the past month and as we are quickly approaching winter, I don’t believe they bought them to do some cold-weather camping.
Buy: Coleman ComfortSmart Camping Cot, $87.98