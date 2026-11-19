Why British Designers Are Reviving This 1930s Trend in Sleek Lighting
If you think about it, even the most functional pieces in your home have the opportunity to act as art and define your own aesthetic. And that’s especially true of lighting — which is why I love seeing design pros find new ways to infuse personality and energy into the lights their clients rely on day-to-day. In a season where new trends are emerging as forecasts are made for 2027, I’m fully in love with a bubbling lighting trend that’s emerging in markets across the pond.
As reported by Houzz, British designers are flipping the script on using colored glass (yes, very similar to depression glass!) as a primary element in lights. Many would have once considered the look dated or “tacky,” but it seems that the designers attending London’s Decorex showcase have fully embraced colored glass lamps and fixtures in a fresh, modern take. These are not the same fixtures from the 1970s — but rather reinterpret colored glass to be part of the movement in embracing vintage lighting aesthetics in a new way.
Why Colored Glass Is an Elegant Take on a Mid-Century Staple
You may be familiar with the almost neon-like quality that colored glass has taken on in eras past — but Houzz reports that “elegant glass lights in more sophisticated hues made a strong showing” at the Decorex show. Think: blown glass accent lamps in light caramels, sage greens, and deep burgundies. The lines of these fixtures are simple and organic, especially compared to the leaded colored glass shades that hung above dining room tables in the ’70s and ’80s, for example.
How would this trend look if you were to adapt it at home, you may wonder? This take on a teal pendant light would have fit right in among some of the examples at Decorex this year. Not only is the shade a simple organic bowl, but the neutral blue color gives just enough of a pop of color without being overwhelming. Paired with a warm Edison bulb, this piece instantly brings coziness into the equation while sticking to a modern aesthetic.
Why Designers Are Rethinking Lamp Bases, Too
Glass shades aren’t the only type of lighting that’s trending right now. Classic accent lamps with colorful glass bases (including iridescent versions!) are also coming back into fashion. Keeping the lamp’s shade simple and white brings all the attention to the artisan glass, and you can play with color without affecting the hue of the lighting in your space. Take the accent lamp above as an example; its a stunning green glass base, accented with aged brass. It’s a clean shape, yet the Old World materials give the lamp a timeless feel.
Basic lighting doesn’t have to be boring when you introduce colored glass into the equation. Stick with warm tones rooted in nature and organic shapes — you’ll have a unique piece of decor that feels both fresh and nostalgic at the same time.