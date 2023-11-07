This Super-Soft Sheet Set Actually Helps Me Sleep Better Through the Night (It’s Perfect for Fall!)

Well, I’m not a sleep scientist, but anecdotally, I’ve definitely slept better since using these sheets. My favorite aspect of the sheets is that they’re soft and sturdy, but still breathable. I can’t sleep at all if I’m too hot, but I still like using sheets, so this set helps me stay asleep without having to get up and turn the fan on in the middle of the night — or having to do the ol’ one-leg-out-one-leg-in tossing and turning dance throughout the night. It’s also protective against allergens, and as someone who suffers when the seasons change, this is a huge help in not waking up with a stuffy nose and itchy, watery eyes. On top of that, you can say goodbye to struggling to get the fitted sheet on your mattress, since the fit is perfect.