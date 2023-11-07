This Super-Soft Sheet Set Actually Helps Me Sleep Better Through the Night (It’s Perfect for Fall!)
From as far back as I can remember, all the way through college, I never used to worry about getting enough sleep. I’d just hit the pillow and magically wake up eight to nine hours later, feeling refreshed and ready to attack the day. (This was back in my classic one-pillow, no-headboard, comforter-only days, too, when I slept on a 3-inch foam mattress from IKEA.) Years later, I find myself with a tricked-out storage bed frame, a high-tech supportive mattress, and a duvet — with a cover, I might add. So, I’ve definitely upgraded to a more adult setup, mostly out of necessity, since long gone are the days of being able to snooze through the night with a bare-bones bedroom setup. That’s why I’m constantly on the lookout for new products designed to help me get the best, most sound sleep possible, and my latest pickup that I can’t stop raving about is the Comphy Sheet Set.
What Is the Comphy Sheet Set?
This wrinkle-free sheet set includes: a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (except for Twin sizes, which only include one pillowcase). It’s available in a slew of pretty colors to match any bedroom aesthetic, and you can purchase it in twin, twin extra-long, full, queen, king, split king, and California king sizes. They’re also quick-drying and treated for stain release, which is super helpful on laundry day, and should you ever want to get rid of them (I can’t imagine why) they’re recyclable. Comphy can even boast that their sheets are “scientifically proven to promote sleep,” since they did a sleep study in which “all participants … reported to sleep better after using the bed linens.”
Why I Love the Comphy Sheet Set
Well, I’m not a sleep scientist, but anecdotally, I’ve definitely slept better since using these sheets. My favorite aspect of the sheets is that they’re soft and sturdy, but still breathable. I can’t sleep at all if I’m too hot, but I still like using sheets, so this set helps me stay asleep without having to get up and turn the fan on in the middle of the night — or having to do the ol’ one-leg-out-one-leg-in tossing and turning dance throughout the night. It’s also protective against allergens, and as someone who suffers when the seasons change, this is a huge help in not waking up with a stuffy nose and itchy, watery eyes. On top of that, you can say goodbye to struggling to get the fitted sheet on your mattress, since the fit is perfect.
Plus, with over 1,500 five-star reviews and a near-perfect 4.9-star average rating on their site, it’s clear I’m not the only one who loves the Comphy Sheet Set. “We now exclusively use Comphy sheets,” one happy customer wrote. “When we were in Europe last month, we both remarked about how better our sheets were vs where we were staying. Thanks for ruining our future trips!” So, if you’re looking to upgrade your sheets — or searching for a great gift — you can’t go wrong with the Comphy Sheet Set.
Buy: Comphy Sheet Set, Queen, $169