Costco’s Popular 7-Drawer Freezer Is Back
Costco has brought back one of its most popular food storage appliances: a massive freezer with seven drawers. In a recent post by Instagram account @costcobuys, we see a sample of the upright container alongside stocks of it. From the outside, it seems like a regular refrigerator, but once opened, it reveals it has seven shelves. Just look at all that space!
The freezer, manufactured by Hamilton Beach, measures 26 by 26 by 68 inches, and features 11 cubic feet of capacity. Other features include an adjustable thermostat, adjustable legs to keep the unit balanced and sturdy, and a right hinge door that can open either to the left or the right.
While chest freezers can also store plenty of frozen goods, the advantage of an upright unit is that items don’t get buried beneath other items, and you don’t have to dig to find that one bag of peas. Plus, the drawers let you categorize food items. For instance, one shelf for meats, another for seafood, and so on.
“I have it and I love it. I am the envy of all my hoarder friends,” a glowing review reads, while another follower said, “The amount of breastmilk you could store in there.”
Oh, and its best feature? A price tag of only $349.99, whereas Hamilton Beach’s Amazon store sells the same appliance for $781.32.
Unfortunately, with a deal this good, the product won’t remain available for long. Many customers are already complaining that their nearest Costco location doesn’t have it, or that stocks have already run out. The appliance is such a rare sighting that some speculate that the Instagram video is old, and that Costco didn’t actually bring back the freezer.
“I’ve been stalking this freezer for years [because] I want it! But unfortunately my Costco does not carry it nor will any stores nearby,” said a commenter. Another added her frustration: “I can never find this!! For months now. MONTHS.”