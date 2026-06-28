Costco Is Selling a Retractable Sun Shade That Blocks 95% of UV Rays for $50
Sunny days can be wonderful to behold, but they can also be quite bright and hot. There’s nothing wrong with catching some rays, but you don’t want to feel like you have to wear sunglasses in your own home.
An adjustable sun shade can be a huge help, whether you’re lounging in your backyard or in a light-filling living room, and there’s a great deal on one at Costco right now.
What Is the Abba Patio Outdoor Sun Shade?
I first caught wind (or, rather, caught sun?) of the Abba Patio Outdoor Sun Shade in an Instagram post by @cozy_nests, which explains that the 8-by-8-foot UV-blocking roller shade is available at Costco in a muted brown mocha shade. It can be installed in a variety of areas, from windows in a home to outdoor gazebos and freestanding patio structures. Plus, at their store (and likely others), it’s currently discounted from $69.99 to $49.99.
Some Instagram commenters wanted to know more about the shade’s actual quality, which led me to a Reddit post of someone asking the very same question. Several commenters chimed in to say they’ve reliably used the Abba sun shade (which sadly has no affiliation with the Swedish pop group) for years. “We’ve had one for about 5 years now and it works great,” user lerf_mcberf writes. “My husband and son installed it, it took maybe an hour and a half. Super easy to wind down … and super easy to wind up when not in use.”
An Alternative Sun Shade to Shop if You Aren’t a Costco Member
Not everyone has a Costco membership or convenient Costco access, so if you’re one of those people and you want a similar solid sun shade, consider this outdoor roller shade from The Home Depot. It comes in four different sizes and three different colors, and has a similar design and function to Costco’s. However, at $94 it’s quite a bit pricier — so it might be time to splurge for that Costco membership.