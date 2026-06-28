Costco Is Selling a Retractable Sun Shade That Blocks 95% of UV Rays for $50

Some Instagram commenters wanted to know more about the shade’s actual quality, which led me to a Reddit post of someone asking the very same question. Several commenters chimed in to say they’ve reliably used the Abba sun shade (which sadly has no affiliation with the Swedish pop group) for years. “We’ve had one for about 5 years now and it works great,” user lerf_mcberf writes. “My husband and son installed it, it took maybe an hour and a half. Super easy to wind down … and super easy to wind up when not in use.”