If you’re budgeting your holiday spend, here’s a practical tip: just reuse an old calendar. Don’t worry, the dog won’t know. A commenter elaborated, “These are so cute. I got one last year. The toys were great but my pup didn’t like the treats. So I kept the ‘calendar’ and I’m going to fill it up with stuff I know he’ll like for this year.”



For those who are planning on buying a new calendar, don’t wait until the last minute to do your Christmas shopping. The items will definitely sell out fast. So hop on your sleigh and hurry to your nearest Costco store!



Buy: DreamBone Furry Christmas Holiday Advent Calendar Variety Pack Dog Treats, 24 count, $12.96 (originally $14.37)