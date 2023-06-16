Costco Has $5 Bath Towels, and Shoppers Are Obsessed
If your bath towels have seen better days, then you should head to Costco. Right now, the warehouse has bath towels, bath sheets, washcloths, and more — all priced well under $10. And if that sounds too good to be true, then just read the comments under some of the posts about these towels, and you’ll be sold.
“This is the best deal on towels I have seen,” Angela from the Costco Guide Instagram account said in a recent video. At her Costco, standard-size bath towels from Purely Indulgent were on sale for just $4.99 each and bath sheets (basically jumbo bath towels) were just $9.99.
“I LOVE these towels!!!!” one person commented. Another said, “These are such good-quality towels!!!”
And the creator behind the Costco Buys Instagram account spotted the Purely Indulgent towels at their local Costco for $6.99.
“They are the best towels!!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments. Someone else wrote, “I have these. The best.” And another person confirmed, “Some of the best towels ever!!!”
Some people in the comments of both Instagram posts said that these towels come with a lot of lint when you first get them. Always wash and dry your towels before using them; like many towels on the market, they’re going to get softer and more absorbent the more you use, wash, and dry them. And for $5 or $6, you can’t beat the price for 100% cotton.
Check your local Costco to see if the Purely Indulgent towels are still in stock and give your towel stash an upgrade without breaking the bank on a brand name. If you’re not a Costco member or your store is fresh out of towels, you can still grab a six-piece Purely Indulgent set that includes hand towels, wash cloths, and bath towels over on Amazon.
Buy: Purely Indulgent 100% HydroCotton 6-Piece Set, $55.94 (originally $69.99)