Costco’s New Kids’ Chair Is Perfect for Lounging
Before you drop hundreds on a couch for your kids’ playroom, check Costco first. The warehouse store currently has a foam lounger for kids that features a fun pull-out chaise that lets your kids kick back and relax or put their imagination to work.
“Costco has the cutest kids’ lounge chair,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “I pulled this one down and played around with it, and it’s super nice. It folds out and it’s actually comfortable for me to sit in and it both velcros and zips for when you want to have it as a chair.”
She wrote in her caption, “Is anyone starting to stock up on gifts for the holidays? I try and start super early so I’m not overwhelmed in November/December. This chair is too cute and would be a huge hit with kids!”
On sale for $130, the BECO Seeker Lounger is upholstered in a soft, washable gray cover that will disguise any potential stains your kiddos leave behind, and the top handle makes it easy to pick up and move from room to room.
It comes unassembled in five separate sections (each expands when pulled out of the box). The chair is simple to put together and your kids may even like playing with the disassembled cushions on cover-washing day, too!
Some people in the comments are even saying this chair would make an awesome stylish dog bed. “Is it weird I want this for my dog?” one person commented on Laura’s post.
This lounger is not currently available on the Costco website, so if this is something your kids would love, then check out your local Costco warehouse and grab one before they disappear.