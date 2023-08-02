Costco Has Huge Bird of Paradise Plants for $30 Right Now
If you want to add a bold botanical focal point to your space, bird of paradise plants might be right up your alley. With their lush, long green leaves and all-around hardiness, it’s easy to see why they’re popular among large indoor plants. If you’re a Costco member, you’ll be happy to know that you can score massive birds of paradise for only $30.
“Pov you finally get your hands on a $30 bird of paradise from Costco,” TikToker Shanoah (@shanoahlauren) shared in a recent video. “Say hello to my newest boo thang.”
“We bought ours two months ago and it’s still thriving,” one commenter shared.
Another TikToker wondered: “Is this my sign to renew my membership just for this plant?”
Bird of paradise plants do best when they’re placed in bright sunlight and rich, well-draining soil. As for watering, try to keep the soil surrounding your bird of paradise moist in the spring and summer months, but allow it to dry in between waterings during the fall and winter (when the plant is naturally dormant).
If you were looking forward to your bird of paradise showing off one of its signature bright orange blooms, though, don’t get your hopes up. While bird of paradise plants that are planted outside do flower, the same can’t be said for indoor ones. Pet parents will also want to steer clear of the plant, which can be toxic to cats and dogs. But in the right indoor circumstances, these statement-piece plants can truly thrive.
Gorgeous on its own or as part of your at-home plant jungle, bird of paradise plants are sure to add a tropical touch to any home. You can pick one up now while they’re only $30 at Costco. If you’re not near a Costco, you can shop a bird of paradise plant online at Home Depot for about the same price.
Buy: United Nursery Bird of Paradise, $26.08