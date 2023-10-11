Costco’s Waterproof Blanket Is Great for Messy Pets (and People!)
There’s nothing better than cozying up on the couch with a hot cup of coffee or cocoa and watching a fun movie on a cold, winter’s day. But when your muddy, snow-covered pup jumps up to join you, your serenity can definitely be mildly destroyed. However, if you have one of Costco’s new waterproof throw blankets already on your couch, then this crisis can easily be averted!
Costco’s Brentwood Waterproof Pet Throw, which is marked down to just under $19 right now, is an oversized, faux-fur blanket that has a waterproof interior panel. This means your couch, bed, carpet, or any other soft surface on which your dog likes to spend time will stay protected from muddy paws, snowy faces, and that wet dog smell.
These blankets come in two styles and are soft enough for humans to cuddle up under, too. The massive 60 cm by 70 cm size is ideal for big dogs, and when the inevitable mud bath does happen, you can simply toss the blanket in the wash for easy cleanup.
“My dog needs this!!” one person commented on the above Costco Buys Instagram post. “Also ideal for your car,” another person noted. “I use something similar for my girls.”
And someone else said that these blankets aren’t just for dogs. “We use these for our toddler or kiddos eating on the couch,” they wrote. “They’re the best.”
The Brentwood Waterproof Pet Throws are currently sold out on Costco’s website, so you’ll have to hunt in your local warehouse to get your hands on one. Or you can shop online for a similar version from Bedsure, which is also waterproof and happens to be on major sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — some of the colorways are even less expensive than Costco’s.
Don’t let mud and snow ruin your cuddle sessions with your dog (or your couch!) this winter. Grab this waterproof blanket and give yourself some peace of mind.
Buy: Bedsure Waterproof Dog Blankets, 50″x60″, $25.89 (normally $36.99)