Costco Is Selling $59.99 Brooklyn Loom Coverlet Sets for Only $20
Sometimes, it pays to get out of the house. In preparation for the upcoming chilly weather, Costco is offering its members Brooklyn Loom coverlet sets for the unbelievable price of $20 — but only in stores. A video from TikTok user @bullseyeonthebargain, shows a giant box filled with them, with each product packed in a handy sling bag.
According to the content creator, every set includes one coverlet and two shams. There are two sizes available — queen ($15) and a king ($20) — in gray and blue colors. She adds: “That’s a crazy good deal considering they’re still on the website for $59.99 [for a king sized set].”
Costco’s selling the set in two different fabrics, according to its website: velvet and ribbed matelassé (which has a quilted feel).
And apparently, the velvet one is as good as it sounds. One commenter said that it feels like “sleeping with your favorite sweatshirt.” Yes, please.
If you’re reading about the set and thinking, “Sounds great, but what’s a coverlet?” you’re not alone. Tons of commenters asked the same thing — and the answer is that a coverlet is a lightweight layer of bedding that’s added to sheets and duvets for extra warmth during winter, as well as decoration. This makes them different from quilts, which feature a layer of batting between two sheets of fabric, making them heavier than coverlets.
The Brooklyn Loom coverlet set might not be available in all Costco locations (and commenters noticed that the prices vary from store to store), so check your local store before committing to soft, affordable coziness.