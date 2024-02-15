Costco’s “Perfect” 4-Pack of Candles Is $20 and Smells Luxurious
Valentine’s Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t buy things to make your home feel cozy and romantic. Right now, Costco has a four-piece set of scented candles from the brand Bellevue on sale for just under $20, and the scents are just as good as some luxury candle brands.
“Costco has this new four-piece candle set for only $19.99,” Angela from the Costco Guide Instagram account said in a recent video. “They’re made with essential oils, and there are four different scents. There’s Seaside Moss, Fresh Fig, Neroli Sugar, and Aspen Juniper.”
For just under $20, this set is a total steal. The candles are made with soy wax and lead-free cotton wicks. Each one is 11 ounces, so you’ll get so many hours of burn time.
Seaside Moss is described as being “airy and cool,” Aspen Juniper is “fresh and sweet,” Neroli Sugar is “bright and citrusy,” and Fresh Fig is “clean and soft.” There’s truly something for everyone in this set.
It’s also available for purchase on Costco.com, too, although for a slightly higher price due to shipping costs. One reviewer on the website says that these candles are “perfect,” adding, “These candles are perfectly scented with a decent throw — not overwhelmingly strong nor weak … very happy with this purchase. Love all the different scents!”
And someone commented on Angela’s Instagram post, “Love mine.”
This set of candles is truly a gift that keeps on giving. Grab one for your favorite candle person (or pick up a set online for yourself as a treat!) and make this winter even cozier ASAP.