Costco Is Selling the Cutest Cedar Wood Self-Watering Planter, But Not for Long

Maybe you don’t have a Costco membership at all, don’t live near a Costco, or this clearance item is not on clearance at the Costco location nearest to you. That’s ok; there are other places to find this planter. If you want to go straight to the source, the very same self-watering elevated planter is available on the official Cedarcraft website. You can also get it at The Home Depot, both online and in-store. However, both options are more expensive than either Costco price online or on clearance: $249.99 at CedarCraft and $247.49 at The Home Depot.