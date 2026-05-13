Costco Is Selling the Cutest Cedar Wood Self-Watering Planter, But Not for Long
I live in New York City, so I can’t always be around lush greenery, but even I can bring a bit of nature to my home with the help of some indoor plants and flowers. It can be hard to figure out where to put plants, but this elevated, self-watering, free-standing wooden planter at Costco makes it look easy. Plus, it’s on clearance!
What Is the CedarCraft Self-Watering Planter?
I first spotted this handy planter in an Instagram video by The Costco Twins that shows everything currently on sale or clearance at the warehouse store. Amid rugs and mixing bowls, there’s the CedarCraft self-watering cedar planter. Made from “rescued” cedarwood from Canada, the planter is elevated like a table, but instead of a tabletop there’s a recessed area to place pots or plants in loose soil. The planter measures 22 inches long, 48 inches wide, and 30 inches tall, and has a six-gallon water reservoir. This reservoir helps keep the soil adequately moist, so you don’t need to water the plants by hand.
At the Costco location in the video, the planter is on clearance for $119.97, so it’s likely discounted at your local store as well. If you prefer doing your Costco shopping online, you can also find it there, but you’ll have to pay the non-sale price of $200.
Where to Buy the CedarCraft Self-Watering Planter If You Don’t Have a Costco Membership
Maybe you don’t have a Costco membership at all, don’t live near a Costco, or this clearance item is not on clearance at the Costco location nearest to you. That’s ok; there are other places to find this planter. If you want to go straight to the source, the very same self-watering elevated planter is available on the official Cedarcraft website. You can also get it at The Home Depot, both online and in-store. However, both options are more expensive than either Costco price online or on clearance: $249.99 at CedarCraft and $247.49 at The Home Depot.