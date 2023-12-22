Costco’s Christmas Hours Suggest Shopping Sooner
If you’re hosting a big group this holiday season, it’s necessary to have every ingredient you’d possibly need — especially if you think you have no use for it. This ranges from an extra bag of flour for baking Christmas cookies to a 12-pack of drinks to make a last-minute holiday punch, and you can easily stock up on items like these at a big-box retailer like Costco.
It’s a valid choice if you’d like to skip the chaos of cooking on Christmas Day to purchase one of Costco’s entrées (like the rotisserie chicken or pot pie) for the dinner table, but beware of all the last-minute shoppers. Retailers like Target and Walmart are usually closed on Christmas Day, so you’ll need to ask yourself the following question: What are Costco’s Christmas hours? Costco parking lots and checkout lanes can be topsy-turvy, so it’ll be beneficial to double check the operating hours to save yourself time and energy.
Purchasing groceries in bulk is super convenient at Costco, but you’ll want to do your shopping early this year because the retailer will not be open on Christmas. If you’re a longtime shopper, this is probably not a surprise, as Costco is usually closed on holidays like Christmas and New Year’s Day, according to the website. But don’t worry — most Costco locations are open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, so you’ll have plenty of time to get your holiday essentials.
Now that you’re visiting Costco before Christmas Day, you’ll have a better selection of baked goods (like the store’s infamous apple pie), and you might find some ideas for last-minute gifts like stocking stuffers like gift cards, small electronics, or jewelry. Happy holidays!