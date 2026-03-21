Costco’s $48 Hulken Bag Dupe Is Finally Back in Stock

One of my favorite things about living in NYC is how I don’t need a car to get around. If I want to go to a chain store like Trader Joe’s, it’s a reasonable subway or bus ride away. But whether I’m walking or using transit, I have to carry everything I buy home with me. I’ve spent more than my fair share of shopping trips having an existential crisis in the canned goods aisle because I want to buy something but fear it’ll take my bag from “heavy” to “too heavy.”