Costco’s $48 Hulken Bag Dupe Is Finally Back in Stock
One of my favorite things about living in NYC is how I don’t need a car to get around. If I want to go to a chain store like Trader Joe’s, it’s a reasonable subway or bus ride away. But whether I’m walking or using transit, I have to carry everything I buy home with me. I’ve spent more than my fair share of shopping trips having an existential crisis in the canned goods aisle because I want to buy something but fear it’ll take my bag from “heavy” to “too heavy.”
I’ve had my eye on a Hulken bag, a reusable tote on wheels, for a spell, but they’re a big financial investment. However, a near-identical dupe from Costco that’s finally back in stock is a fraction of the price and could be the solution I need.
What Is the CleverMade Foldable Tote Bag on Wheels?
In a post about the newest items at Costco, Instagram user @costco_empties revealed that the Hulken-inspired CleverMade foldable tote bag on wheels is back at the warehouse chain. Per @costco_empties’ post, the bag comes in shiny black and costs $39.99 in-store, though you can also find it online for $47.99. This isn’t the first time the CleverMade tote on wheels has graced Costco shelves. The Hulken bag dupe was also sold last April, which likely means it’s a seasonal offering.
With a 90-liter, 75-pound capacity, this bag is far roomier than your average tote bag, measuring 14 inches long, 18 inches wide, and 24 inches tall. It has a side pocket, three sizable straps, a zipper closure, and the ability to fold up when not in use. It almost looks like a stylish purse-hamper hybrid on wheels. Costco’s site suggests using this wheeled bag for laundry, shopping, and “hauling sports gear,” but I could also see it being good for moving, taking a big package back to the post office, bringing clothes to a swap or thrift shop, or spending a day at the park or beach.
It’s important to note that Costco’s dupe falls somewhere between a medium and a large Hulken. A medium Hulken, which goes for $110, is 12 inches long, 16 inches wide, and 22 inches tall, and the large, which goes for $125, is 16 inches long, 20 inches wide, and 26 inches tall.
An Alternative to Shop if You Can’t Get to Costco
If this tote bag has caught your eye but you don’t actually live by a Costco or have a Costco membership, your best alternative is the actual Hulken bag the Costco dupe is inspired by. You can buy a Hulken bag from their “signature collection” on Amazon or their website. They sell large zip-up tote bags on swivel wheels that offer plenty of variety, including a fun range of colors. (Of note: The medium goes for $121 and the large $138, and it’s offered in fewer colorways on Amazon.)
On the Hulken site, there’s a similar shiny black as the CleverMade tote, as well as matte black, metallic lavender, silver, and “cosmic red,” just to name a few. No matter which size you choose or from what retailer, the Hulken tote is pricier than the Costco version by a significant margin.