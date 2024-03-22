Costco’s “Gorgeous” Concrete Planters Are Just $46 (They’re Massive!)
Spring planting season is finally here! If you’re ready to pack your patio full of potted plants and flowers, then run to Costco as soon as possible. The warehouse store just got in massive concrete planters that can be filled to the brim with your favorite blooms, veggies, or herbs, and they’re lightweight enough to grab two at a time, yet sturdy enough to hold up for many seasons to come.
“Costco has beautiful 18-inch concrete planters,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “These do have a pre-drilled drain hole, but they could be used indoors or outdoors. They’re just so gorgeous. Costco also has planting soil and flowers coming in daily.”
“I got the concrete pot last year and they have held up well!” one person commented on Laura’s post. Another added, “I got this last year and I absolutely love them. Got so many complements. Simple, beautiful.”
These planters are super similar to ones at CB2 and West Elm — however, the prices differ greatly. Pots of this size from those brand-name places will cost you upwards of $250. But you can grab the concrete Costco planters for just $45.99.
The drainage hole will keep your plant’s roots from drowning, but you can also add a bit of gravel or rocks at the bottom to help keep the soil moist rather than soaking. And the wide brim is perfect for packing in annuals like marigolds or zinnias, or even installing a small trellis for tomato plants or climbing vines like morning glories.
Run to your nearest Costco to grab a few of these concrete pots while they’re in stock and start planning your patio layout and garden plans. As soon as the fear of frost is gone, you’ll be more than ready to grow.