Costco’s “Gorgeous” Concrete Planters Are Just $46 (They’re Massive!)

The drainage hole will keep your plant’s roots from drowning, but you can also add a bit of gravel or rocks at the bottom to help keep the soil moist rather than soaking. And the wide brim is perfect for packing in annuals like marigolds or zinnias, or even installing a small trellis for tomato plants or climbing vines like morning glories.



Run to your nearest Costco to grab a few of these concrete pots while they’re in stock and start planning your patio layout and garden plans. As soon as the fear of frost is gone, you’ll be more than ready to grow.