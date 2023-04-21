This Lightweight Costco Cooler Is Here to Save Your Summer

Beach days are just a few weekends away, and that means it’s time to pull out all your beach gear — chairs, umbrellas, towels, toys, floaties, and, of course, the cooler. But if you’re dreading having to tote your heavy cooler to the beach and back, then it might be time to invest in this collapsible cooler from Costco. Once your drinks and snacks are gone, it folds up for easy transport back to the car.