This Lightweight Costco Cooler Is Here to Save Your Summer
Beach days are just a few weekends away, and that means it’s time to pull out all your beach gear — chairs, umbrellas, towels, toys, floaties, and, of course, the cooler. But if you’re dreading having to tote your heavy cooler to the beach and back, then it might be time to invest in this collapsible cooler from Costco. Once your drinks and snacks are gone, it folds up for easy transport back to the car.
“This collapsible cooler doubles as a tabletop to hold your drinks!” a caption of the official Costco Instagram account reads. The cooler is the Titan 50-Can Collapsible Cooler and it’s selling both in-store and on Costco’s website for $50.
As the name suggests, this cooler can hold up to 50 skinny beverage cans and has several side pockets to store away more snacks or beach supplies. The top of the cooler is hard plastic and features two drink holders, so it can be used as a tabletop. It also has an easy-access hatch so you can get inside the cooler without having to undo the entire zip top.
It even comes with a padded strap to make getting your goods to the beach less of a hassle.
And the best part about this cooler is that when all the contents have been removed, it can fold down flat and be tucked away in the back of the car or slipped into a large tote to be carried back from the beach.
Check your local Costco to see if the Titan collapsible cooler is in stock, or pick one up online to get it delivered to your door.