Costco Is Selling a String Light Pole Set That’ll Transform Your Outdoor Space in Seconds

The poles are $84.99 online and $79.99 in-store at Costco, and can be installed in most outdoor settings, including yards (which doesn’t require drilling, as you can drive the pole into the ground like a stake), decks, and concrete. It can also go up along a fence, which could save you space if you don’t have room on the ground. Since the two poles can accommodate 50 feet of string lights, it would work nicely in a larger patio or yard, but since you decide where you install each pole and how you arrange the lights, you should be able to make it work in most spaces, though securing the poles is not a totally renter-friendly situation.