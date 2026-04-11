Costco Is Selling a String Light Pole Set That’ll Transform Your Outdoor Space in Seconds
Having a backyard or patio space is always nice, but it becomes especially wonderful when the weather gets warm. Still, your backyard barbecues and porch hangs will become buzzkills if you don’t have adequate lighting. Sure, you can get some clip lights and lanterns, but if you want to add both illumination and ambience, you can’t go wrong with string lights. And to perfectly hang up your string lights, you’ll want to head to Costco, which is now selling a string light pole set that’ll transform the entire look of your outdoor space.
What Is the Excello Global Products String Light Pole Set?
I first came across the Excello Global Products string light pole set in an Instagram video by @costcobuys. Essentially, it’s two sturdy, weatherproof 10-foot black steel poles with carabiners at the top to thread string lights through. It’s important to note that this set only comes with the poles, carabiners, and the universal mounting hardware required to install the poles outdoors. It does not actually come with any string lights; you’ll have to get those yourself, but on the bright side (I swear that pun was accidental), you can pair them with whatever string lights you like best — they could be multicolored, white, hot pepper-shaped, whatever you desire.
The poles are $84.99 online and $79.99 in-store at Costco, and can be installed in most outdoor settings, including yards (which doesn’t require drilling, as you can drive the pole into the ground like a stake), decks, and concrete. It can also go up along a fence, which could save you space if you don’t have room on the ground. Since the two poles can accommodate 50 feet of string lights, it would work nicely in a larger patio or yard, but since you decide where you install each pole and how you arrange the lights, you should be able to make it work in most spaces, though securing the poles is not a totally renter-friendly situation.
Another Place to Find This Backyard Gem
If you’d like to make your yard sparkle but don’t have a Costco membership or just can’t find this string light set at your local store, you can find more or less the same Excello Global Products string light pole set at Wayfair. Unlike the Costco pole set, the bistro string light pole set at Wayfair actually does come with string lights (hence the bistro moniker, I suppose?) — 50 feet of them, to be exact. They’re the kind with small round bulbs rather than the type that resemble Christmas lights, in case you were wondering. This addition does come at a price, though: The Wayfair set is $148.99, so Costco might be your best bet.