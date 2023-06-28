Fall Decor Has Hit Costco Stores (and It’s Really Pretty)

Is Costco trying to have autumnal lovers yearning for the fall, or … ? We may only be a few hours into the summer season, but Costco is already thinking way ahead — like “What’s your Halloween costume going to be?” ahead. The grocery and retail warehouse just dropped new fall decorations at select locations, and although you’re probably feeling hesitant about shopping for the next season, just take a look at how pretty the decorations are before you rally the troops.