Fall Decor Has Hit Costco Stores (and It’s Really Pretty)
Is Costco trying to have autumnal lovers yearning for the fall, or … ? We may only be a few hours into the summer season, but Costco is already thinking way ahead — like “What’s your Halloween costume going to be?” ahead. The grocery and retail warehouse just dropped new fall decorations at select locations, and although you’re probably feeling hesitant about shopping for the next season, just take a look at how pretty the decorations are before you rally the troops.
“I know it’s a bit early, but these are too pretty not to share,” Laura from the @CostcoHotFinds Instagram account said in a recent video. “I just spotted this beautiful three-piece set of pumpkins at Costco. They’re battery-operated with a timer, and they’re just something fun to stock away until September.”
“Please provide a trigger warning before posting anything fall,” one person commented. Someone else added, “The first day of summer was literally yesterday. Please don’t be doing this already. I still haven’t gotten over last winter.”
Another person noted that Costco isn’t the only store that’s rushing things. “Kids just got out of school last week in Jersey, and today I saw school supplies being stocked at Target already.” It’s nice to plan early, especially if you enjoy decorating for the fall, but June might be a bit too ahead of the summer schedule.
The set of three ceramic pumpkins is retailing for $60. And, yes, you don’t want to think about crisp autumn weather and falling leaves quite yet, but your future self will probably be so pleased that you picked them up when they were available.
Too soon, but also too good not to grab. Costco, you’re tearing people apart!