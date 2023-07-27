Costco’s Faux Olive Tree Is So Good, People Think It’s Real
Faux plants are a great option for those who can’t seem to keep the real things alive. But there’s a problem with faux plants — oftentimes they just look really, well, faux. It can be difficult to find fake plants that look like the real thing. But if you head to Costco right now, you can pick up a faux potted olive tree that will trick even the greenest of green thumbs into thinking it’s alive.
“I found this stunning faux olive tree at Costco, but it looks so real,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “And for this quality, the price is amazing. This is 80 inches tall and it’s already potted in this gorgeous modern white pot.”
She continued, “I love a faux tree, but only when they look this good. I couldn’t be happier with how it looks in this room.”
The key to making this olive tree even more lifelike is to take time to fluff out the branches and leaves when you take it out of the box. Look at photos of olive trees online for reference as to how the branches should look and style your new tree appropriately.
The trunk is hand-painted and each leaf is made from durable plastic that’s easy to dust, unlike some fabric alternatives. You can pick one of these olive trees up in-store for just $150 or grab it online for $180. If you can’t make it to your local Costco and are looking for an even more budget-friendly pick, one of our favorite faux olive trees on Amazon is half-off right now.
“You guys … this thing is legit,” one five-star Costco reviewer wrote. “I get that fake plants can look tacky, but these look real. They are beautifully hand-painted. I’ve had several people over that thought they were. These are not cheap, thin, plastic plants … just buy it.”
No green thumb? No problem. This faux olive tree will fool everyone into thinking you’re a pro gardener.
Buy: Nearly Natural 82” Olive Artificial Silk Tree, $83.98 (normally $166.99)