The “Perfect” $23 Frye Throws from Costco I’m Buying 3 of at a Time
Now that the winter chill is setting in, there’s nothing better than cuddling up on the couch under a cozy throw blanket and pressing play on a fun holiday movie. And now, Costco has the perfect throw blanket to do just that. It’s made by the bestselling leather brand Frye (don’t worry, the blanket itself is faux fur), and Costco has it on sale right now for just under $23.
“We picked up one of these @thefryecompany throws and on sale for $22.99 and it’s sooo warm!” Shannon from the Costco So Obsessed Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “I would recommend it!”
The Frye Arctic Luxe Faux Fur Throw is a super-soft, high-pile throw blanket that comes in either white or gray. One side of the blanket has shorter faux fur, whereas the other side has plush faux fur long enough to pet. It’s cozy, medium-weight, perfect for cuddling, and you can toss the whole thing into the washing machine when your movie day is over.
You can also pick up the Arctic Luxe throw on Costco’s website for just under $28 if your warehouse doesn’t have any left in stock. If you’re not a member, this Amazon option is a great alternative with excellent reviews and a similar price.
“This might be the best blanket I’ve ever purchased,” one Costco shopper wrote in their review on the website. “It’s luxurious, warm, soft, and SO cozy. It’s going to be perfect for winter.”
Another person added, “This throw is so soft and comfortable!! The weight of it is perfect and I like how the white color has muddled grey as the base color. Honestly, I loved it so much that I got backup in case my dog decides that it’s his.”
Head to your local Costco to see if the throw is in stock, and get ready for the coziest winter of your life.
Buy: FRYE Arctic Luxe Faux Fur Throw, $27.99