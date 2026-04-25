5 Stunning New Garden Finds to Buy at Costco This Week
Tending to your garden in the springtime can conjure images of idyllic days in the sunshine surrounded by charming saplings and sweet-smelling blooms. Peaceful as it can be, though, gardening isn’t a walk in the park — it’s hard work that can be tedious and physically exhausting. Of course, there’s also a lot to enjoy about having a garden, including all the ways to make it your own. If your garden could use a bit of personality, consider stopping by Costco, where you’ll find a range of new products perfect for jazzing up your outdoor space.
What Are the New Gardening Items at Costco This Week?
There’s always something new to shop at Costco, and some of the most recent arrivals are perfect for anyone looking to redecorate their garden or outdoor space this spring. You can choose from two types of decorative garden stakes that spin in the wind: a silver and copper flower ($64.99) that also looks a bit like the sun, and a bronze pole with autumn leaves swirling around it for $65.99. Or, get both (they’re the same height) and use one in the summer and one in the fall.
Costco’s two-pack of white arched vinyl trellises ($99.99) gives your climbing plants and flowers an elegant place to grow safely, while a four-pack of solar-powered garden lights ($49.99) will help illuminate everything and can be installed wherever you can drive a stake into the ground. Their attractive sunburst light pattern would also look nice in a yard, patio, path, or driveway. And if your only plants are indoors, this set of two 15-inch steel plant caddies ($37.99) can still serve you well. They have locking wheels and a floral cutout design, providing a sleek, easy way to display and transport larger planters both indoors and out.
Can’t Get to Costco? 5 Alternatives to Shop at Wayfair
If you don’t have a Costco membership, don’t worry. I found five similar gardening items at Wayfair.