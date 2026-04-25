5 Stunning New Garden Finds to Buy at Costco This Week

Cassidy Dawn Graves
Cassidy Dawn Graves
published about 8 hours ago
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Madrid, Spain, Feb. 12 2026: View of Costco wholesale store in Las Rozas
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Tending to your garden in the springtime can conjure images of idyllic days in the sunshine surrounded by charming saplings and sweet-smelling blooms. Peaceful as it can be, though, gardening isn’t a walk in the park — it’s hard work that can be tedious and physically exhausting. Of course, there’s also a lot to enjoy about having a garden, including all the ways to make it your own. If your garden could use a bit of personality, consider stopping by Costco, where you’ll find a range of new products perfect for jazzing up your outdoor space.

What Are the New Gardening Items at Costco This Week?

There’s always something new to shop at Costco, and some of the most recent arrivals are perfect for anyone looking to redecorate their garden or outdoor space this spring. You can choose from two types of decorative garden stakes that spin in the wind: a silver and copper flower ($64.99) that also looks a bit like the sun, and a bronze pole with autumn leaves swirling around it for $65.99. Or, get both (they’re the same height) and use one in the summer and one in the fall. 

Costco’s two-pack of white arched vinyl trellises ($99.99) gives your climbing plants and flowers an elegant place to grow safely, while a four-pack of solar-powered garden lights ($49.99) will help illuminate everything and can be installed wherever you can drive a stake into the ground. Their attractive sunburst light pattern would also look nice in a yard, patio, path, or driveway. And if your only plants are indoors, this set of two 15-inch steel plant caddies ($37.99) can still serve you well. They have locking wheels and a floral cutout design, providing a sleek, easy way to display and transport larger planters both indoors and out.

Can’t Get to Costco? 5 Alternatives to Shop at Wayfair

If you don’t have a Costco membership, don’t worry. I found  five similar gardening items at Wayfair.

Freeport Park Hyden Metal Sunflower Wind Spinner
$140$112

The flower-shaped wind spinner at Costco is metallic and more abstract, while this bright yellow and green sunflower-shaped spinner from Wayfair really leans into the sunflower of it all for $111.99.

$112 at Wayfair
August Grove Verdigris & Copper Leaf Wind Spinner
$170$140

Metallic silver and copper leaves adorn the top of this wind spinner, making it a cute, nature-inspired addition to your garden any time of year. It’s a bit different from Costco’s option — and more expensive at $139.99, currently on sale.

$140 at Wayfair
Vita Vinyl Lattice Panel Trellis
$140

This arched white lattice looks more or less the same as Costco’s, but this one has columns on either side, giving it a bolder appearance, for $139.99. You do only get one lattice instead of two here, but it’s weatherproof and built to last.

$140 at Wayfair
KODA Solar Sunburst Round Bollard Light 4-Pack
$90$86

These outdoor lights are actually the same exact brand and style as the sunburst solar lights at Costco. The only difference is, alas, these ones aren’t as cheap, at $85.82 versus Costco’s $49.99.

$86 at Wayfair
Charlton Home Cast Iron Metal Roller Caddy Plant Stand
$35$30

This cast iron plant stand on wheels is sold individually rather than in a two-pack, but it has the same practical function and antique-inspired floral design as the one found at Costco, though it’s $29.99 for one compared to Costco’s $37.99 set of two.

$30 at Wayfair
Filed in:
Plants & Yard
shopping
costco
outdoor plants & spaces

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