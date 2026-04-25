5 Stunning New Garden Finds to Buy at Costco This Week

There’s always something new to shop at Costco, and some of the most recent arrivals are perfect for anyone looking to redecorate their garden or outdoor space this spring. You can choose from two types of decorative garden stakes that spin in the wind: a silver and copper flower ($64.99) that also looks a bit like the sun, and a bronze pole with autumn leaves swirling around it for $65.99. Or, get both (they’re the same height) and use one in the summer and one in the fall.