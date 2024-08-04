These Adorable $10 Costco Halloween Finds Are Flying Off Shelves (You’ll Want Both!)
I don’t know about you, but I’m a firm believer that it’s never too early to start decorating for the spookiest season of all. If you agree (and why wouldn’t you?!) and you’re ready to shop for Halloween decor for your space, you’re going to love these two new adorable pumpkin and ghost-themed pillows at Costco. Believe me, they’re worth cuddling up to year-round.
Instagram content creator Laura (@costcohotfinds) spotlighted the finds in a recent post first shared on July 25 rounding up some of the beloved discount retailer’s most notable new products. As she says in the video, the white ghost and orange pumpkin pillows are on sale at Costco stores for just $9.99.
“I bought the ghost pillow and I don’t regret it 😂,” one commenter wrote.
“OMG! I need those pillows right this minute! 👻” another Instagram user commented.
The good news is that these pillows are absolutely adorable. The bad news is that because they’re so cute, they’ve already sold out on Costco.com. So if you’re ready to roll the dice and see what your store has in stock, you can call your local warehouse, press 1, and ask where to find the items (listed as item 1824687) in your area to see what’s available. Given that it’s only August and these pillows are already so popular, hopefully Costco will restock for online and in-store shoppers ASAP.
For those of us who are maybe ready to shop for something fall-esque but aren’t completely ready to decorate for Halloween yet, Costco is selling harvest pumpkin-themed pillows for $19.99 each online. While you’re at the store, make sure to also keep an eye out for the brand’s new viral giant skeleton, which comes equipped with its own impressive lights and sounds. (You can also get your hands on The Home Depot’s viral Skelly before it sells out again.)
Amazon is also selling an adorable ghost pillow for just $10.56 and pumpkin pillow if you aren’t able to grab the Costco finds. But I wouldn’t wait too long to check out — given how popular the Costco pillows are, it’s clear that these adorable Halloween finds will fly off shelves fast.
Buy: Ghost Pillow, $10.56
Buy: Pumpkin Pillow