Costco’s New Halloween Decor Includes a 10-Foot Grim Reaper
It may be the height of summer, but Halloween is already at the forefront of some people’s minds. If you already have your Halloween countdown up and running, then you’re in for a treat. Costco has already begun rolling out Halloween decorations to prepare for spooky season, and you’re definitely going to want to add the warehouse’s massive grim reaper to your decoration collection.
Spotted by Laura from the Cotstco Hot Finds Instagram account, the 10-foot-tall grim reaper animatronic is definitely going to wow the neighborhood. It features lifelike LCD eyes that blink and shift and a smooth-moving head that makes it a bit eerier than other animatronics you see during the Halloween season.
The reaper’s jaw also moves as he spits out spooky phrases and is motion sensor-activated so he’ll spring into life when trick-or-treaters scurry by him.
He retails in Costco warehouses for $250, which Laura says is about $150 less than competing stores. “This animatronic has the coolest glowing green eyes and I love how its scary head moves!” she wrote in the caption. “Showstopper for sure!”
Costco also rolled out a set of Halloween-themed Pokémon booster packs, which are perfect for party favors or to give away to trick-or-treaters. Each pack comes with three cards, one of which is holographic, and you can get the entire 120-card set for just $35.
And while you’re shopping, check out the Disney haunted village set, which has already been going viral on TikTok.
Summer is great and all, but for those who live and breathe Halloween, the spookiest season of the year can’t come soon enough.