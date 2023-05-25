Costco Is Selling Portable Hammock Chairs Just in Time for Summer
With summer just around the corner, it’s safe to say that many people are already looking forward to lounging on deck chairs and taking in the brightest time of the year, whether they’re hanging out in their backyards or enjoying a warm-weather getaway.
But if you’re currently in need of some new outdoor chairs, a viral TikTok suggests that Costco might have the solution. In a recent video, content creator @T8terQueen tipped off shoppers about the retailer selling the brand RIO’s Swinging Hammock Chair, which they refer to as “the chair of the summer.” And better yet, it’s currently on sale for just $39.99 — $10 less than its original price tag.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Buyers clearly took notice of the chair’s potential. Since @T8terQueen shared their video on May 18, the TikTok has gained over 77,900 likes and 3.7 million views.
“I absolutely love mine for camping,” one commenter wrote.
Another added: “I’m literally sitting in mine now and it’s fantastic!! I rock my daughter in it every day to sleep, she loves it!”
The reviews are similarly glowing over on Costco’s website, where the chair has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, with nearly 4,000 customer reviews.
“I love this chair so much!!!” one shopper wrote. “The headrest flips back and adjustable straps change the recline. It is surprisingly stable. It swings quickly, but comfortably. The cupholder works well and has held all but one of my bottles. It takes up slightly more room than my other camping chairs but not as much as you’d expect.”
Pro tip: Before heading out to your nearby Costco in search of the hammock chair, you can check whether it’s in stock by calling your local store’s warehouse, pressing 1 on your keypad, and asking where to find the chair (which is listed as Item 1597903) in your area.