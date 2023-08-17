Costco Is Selling a 4-Pack of Fancy Hand Soap for Just $13
If you’re picky about hand soaps, then you need to check out this variety pack of liquid soaps from Costco. The pack comes with four scented liquid soaps, all packaged in beautifully labeled brown glass bottles with black pumps, meaning you can keep one in your kitchen and in each of your bathrooms for a bit of cohesiveness throughout your home.
The scents offered in this pack include Lavender Coconut, Coconut Vanilla, Orange Blossom, and Lemon Verbena, each blended with essential oils and hydrating ingredients.
“Costco just got in the best hand soap,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “This is the Hudson Home hand soap in glass bottles. I just love how they look. The soap is blended with essential oils and they all smell amazing.”
She continued, “They’re fresh, light, and best of all, I find them to be gentle. And you just can’t beat [the] Costco price.” The set is selling for just $12.99 at her local Costco.
“These are my favorite soaps!” one person commented on her post. Another person added, “We love them! Went back and got more. Never feel dry or sensitive to the ingredients and I live in a desert-like climate.”
Someone else wrote, “I love it!! The aroma smells so good and makes my hands feel smooth and silky.”
Plus, each bottle comes with a whopping 18 fluid ounces of soap, meaning these bottles are going to last you a while, no matter how many times you wash your hands per day. Although, you may find yourself washing more frequently just to get a whiff of those fragrances — they’re that good.
Head to Costco to see if the Hudson Home soap variety pack is in stock and treat your hands to a soft, soothing clean.